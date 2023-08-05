Forget Disney: Beauty and the Beast returns to the cinema in new dark and disturbing horror film – Movie News

There definitely won’t be any candles and teacups dancing and singing here.

Funga Icelandic fantasy horror is the original name of the film, but the international title Belle makes the direction of the story more clear. Here, the famous tale of beautiful Belle (Andrea Sneadall) is told, who makes a deal with a cursed prince – the Beast.

But this time, the story is presented as grim as one might imagine when one thinks of a young girl being held captive by a wild animal. Of course, this isn’t the first time the tale has been given a dark twist — for example, in the Netflix series The Witcher, there was already a brutal episode in season 2 based on the fairy tale, in which Game of Thrones star Kristofer Hivju Played the role of Beast and was also a female vampire in the beginning.

horror with a dash of romance

But when we think of Beauty and the Beast, we usually think of the Disney adaptation — first the 1991 cult animated film, and then the 2017 live-action version with Emma Watson. But at least in Maxgold’s Icelandic horror version the story is the same.

Village girl Belle is ready to do anything to cure her ailing father. So she goes in search of a legendary rose that is said to have healing powers. But she pays a heavy price for Rose: she becomes a ferocious beast’s prisoner. Belle tries to break the curse on the Beast, while the villagers are already on the hunt for the murderous creature.

However, there does appear to be little romance in Belle’s trailer. The only question is whether Beauty and her Beast will have a happy ending in this extremely bloody version. In the US, audiences will soon find out – Belle had a limited theatrical release on July 14, 2023 and will be available on VOD starting August 22. A UK release date has not yet been announced.