Five ways to relieve toothache at home

An uncomfortable symptom that requires the attention of a dentist, toothache can sometimes lead to looking for home remedies while waiting for an appointment. These pains can vary in intensity, from mild to excruciating, and home remedies may partially alleviate them, but may not cure the underlying cause. That’s why it’s worth clarifying that while there are methods to reduce pain, it’s important to see a dentist.

(You may be interested in: Changing the genitals, a complex process for those who do not like their gender).

Here are five ways to soothe a toothache at home.

Cold compresses: Applying cold compresses by wrapping ice in a towel and applying it to the affected area for 15 to 20 minutes can help relieve pain, as the cold constricts blood vessels.

similar topics



Mixing water and salt: Gargling with salt water can act as an antibacterial agent, preventing infections and reducing inflammation.

drops of hydrogen peroxide: Hydrogen peroxide is an effective home remedy for gum infections associated with toothache. Care must be taken not to swallow it, and you can also make a paste with hydrogen peroxide and baking soda to apply directly to the affected tooth.

(You may be interested in: Soat: There would be no funds to pay for medical assistance in case of an accident involving some vehicles).

Raise your head: Placing pillows or bolsters so that the head is higher when lying down can help reduce pain by reducing circulation.

Over-the-counter pain relievers: In cases of excruciating pain, over-the-counter pain relievers may be considered. However, care should be taken with the amount and time between each dose.

It is always advisable to consult a dentist to address the underlying cause of the toothache and receive appropriate treatment. In the meantime, these homemade options can bring some relief and comfort.

More news at EL TIEMPO

Eight Alternative Cancer Treatments Accepted by the Mayo Clinic

In Colombia, migraine affects approximately 14% of women.

What is the average duration of a male erection during intercourse?

*This content is AI generated based on information from GDA LA NACIÓN and verified by a journalist and editor.