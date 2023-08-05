Five series that tell about mental health in a different way, for the weekend

Although sometimes It is forbidden to talk about anxiety disorders, depression and other conditions that depict mental health, the cinematic and audiovisual world continues to evolve. naturally put personal conflicts on the table. This though they mention thorny topics.

Therefore, we offer you five series that, without romanticizing, downplaying, or ridiculing mental health issues, they are addressing what it is like to live in such situations.

BoJack Horseman (Netflix)

This is an example as animation is a great tool for talking about depression, alcohol and other mental problems.

The series premiered in 2014, and while it seems like a Hollywood satire, it actually teaches the reality of a celebrity named Bojack, which has honesty and compassion for hardships ranging from addiction to infertility.

Its success, due to the delicacy it represents, has led The New Yorker to label the audiovisual work as “one of the wisest and most emotionally ambitious series” to date. Though deep and dark, the episodes deal with grief, opioid addiction, and brought with them the way mental health is presented on TV because it not only visualizes depression from the outside, but also how it can feel.

It’s okay to be out of order (Netflix)

It was named the best drama of 2020 because it is a series about mental health without cheating. In this story, the love of the past returns and peace of mind is seen from a human and realistic point of view.

The production explains in painful detail what goes on in a Korean psychiatric institution and the daily life of a medical worker there. For this reason, the plot links the backstory of various mental conditions that affect a person due to a misunderstanding of society. in the face of life’s difficulties.

Similarly, situations such as fame, money, war, abuse, child abuse, murder, and other events that cause severe trauma to those who suffer from them are discussed. YouConsidering the caregivers, relatives and advocates of these patients, addressing an unusual topic that highlights commitment and love delivered.

This is Us (Prime Video, Disney)

Although it looks like a melodrama series, the main character expresses mental health in a special way.since he was the most responsible and decent brother, he grew up surrounded by his foster family and for a long time did not know anything about his biological parents.

Anxiety and panic attacks are seen at various times, although the protagonist always assumes that he knows how to deal with anxiety because he believes he has to be strong for others.

Big Mouth (Netflix)

The series is responsible for the personalization of abstract feelings and emotions, which is why Hormonal Monsters appear, which in a funny way explain what it means to go through puberty. PFor example, a depression cat appears, anxiety mosquitoes appear, so he treats mental health in a very sensitive and understanding way.

In addition to mental health issues, it concerns other areas such as masturbation, physical complexes, menstruation, love, sentimental relationships, pain from breakups, dysfunction in the family, sexual identity, and others.

After Life (Netflix)

In this series, he gives life to a character whose life changes completely after the death of his wife, Lisa. Thus, the process of mourning begins, in which options such as suicide come up.

However, he rejects the idea and decides to punish everyone by saying and doing whatever he wants from now on. As you progress through the chapters, the pain takes on different forms. The characters and their relationships are transformed. Many connections deepen from dialogues and exchanges of experience.

