Five curiosities about Gal Gadot, actress confirms for ‘Wonder Woman 3’

Owner of one of the most famous female faces in Hollywood today, girl gadot revealed that he will star in the third film of DC Comics’ Wonder Woman franchise. The actress said on the comic book portal that the feature film will be developed by the filmmaker james gunnScreenwriter and director and producer of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Peter Safran,



, Photo: Disclosure/Warner Bros. Discovery/Profile Brazil

,I love playing Wonder Woman. This is something that I hold close to my heart. What I heard from James and Peter is that we are going to develop ‘Wonder Woman 3’ together.commented.

While new details about the production haven’t been revealed, check out five curiosities about actress Gal Gadot’s life and career:

miss israel

At the age of 18, Gadot won the title of Miss Israel in 2004. He was born in the city of Petah Tikva, 10.6 km from the capital Tel Aviv. Born on 30 April 1985.

burger king employee

Although she had received several offers to work as a model, Gadot was not interested in the field, and her first job was as an employee at a Burger King unit in her hometown. ,I was like, ‘Posing for money? It’s not for me’“, she told Rolling Stone magazine.

israeli army

At age 20, Gal Gadot enlisted as a combat fitness instructor in the Israel Defense Forces as part of her mandatory two-year military service.

‘Fast and Furious’

The actress’ first major role was to play Giselle in ‘Fast & Furious 4’. According to him, his military experience was decisive for joining the cast. ,I think the main reason was the directors justin lynn I really liked that I was in the military and wanted to use my knowledge of weapons“, Detailed.

evil Queen

One of the actress’ most anticipated upcoming roles is Disney’s live-action ‘Snow White’, in which she will play the role of the Evil Queen. The film is scheduled to release in March 2024.