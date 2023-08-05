First it was jam, then… Piqué takes a new step in his relationship with Clara Chia without fear of Shakira’s ‘ghost’



Piqué takes a step forward in relation to Clara Chia and shows his ‘peace of mind’ against Shakira. Photo: Playback, Instagram/@3gerardpic/PurePeople

will happen at some point Gerard Pique regretted how she got married shakira, It does not seem so from the last attitude of the former player. By the way, since Piqué handled his relationship – before the betrayal – with clara chia It just shows up your nose. Proof of this was the shouts of the entire audience when the Colombian singer was called out.

After it appeared in the Spanish press that Piqué was planning to marry Clara, the story now is that the former Barcelona athlete moved into Shakira’s house.

According to The Daily Mail, the former couple stayed in the same house in Cambrils when the singer was pregnant with her first child, Milan. Sasha’s brother is currently 10 years old and he is surprised to be seen in a video clip with his mother.

The house that used to belong to Shakira is now used by Clara Chia with Pic

When the news went viral in Spain, journalist Pepe del Real told the inquisitors that the house was in a very private location and that Piqué might have rented it out after he left. Shakira and her ex-husband moved into a large house, which was next to the ex-defender’s mother.

In the troubled process of relationship that went on…

See more