film schedule from 5 to 11 august
view movie schedule Globe From 5 to 11 August.
Saturday, 05/08/2023
owl II
golden mouth
Original title: Mouth of Gold
Country of Origin: Brazilian
Year of Production: 2019
Director: Daniel Filho
Artist: Fernanda Vasconcelos; Lorena Comperto; Malu Mader; thiago
Rodrigues
Category: Drama
Boca d’Oro is a delinquent who, as a child, was abandoned in Gafiera’s bathroom by his mother, the leader of a drug-trafficking gang.
saturday session
10 Things I Hate About You
Original title: 10 Things I Hate About You
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 1999
Director: Gil Junger
Cast: Heath Ledger, Julia Stiles, Larissa Oleynik, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, David
Krumholtz, Andrew Keegan
Category: Comedy, Drama
Bianca’s father doesn’t allow her to date. After much coaxing, she decides that she can date, as long as her sister Katrina does too.
supersine
come as you Are
Titulo Original: Come As You Are
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2019
Director: Richard Wong
Cast: Grant Rosenmeyer, Hayden Zeto, Ravi Patel, Gabourey Sidibe,
Jayne Garofalo, Dayse Tutor
Category: Comedy, Drama
Three young men with disabilities hit the street with a tired nurse and headed to a brothel in Montreal that supplied PCD. Remake of the acclaimed Belgian film ‘Hasta La Vista’.
owl i
decadence
Original title: Vazante
Country of Origin: Brazilian
Year of Production: 2016
Director: Daniela Thomas
Starring: Adriano Carvalho, Luana Nastas, Sandra Corvelloni, Roberto Audio
Category: Drama
On a farm in MG, white, black natives and newcomers from Africa suffer from the conflicts and lack of communication resulting from racial and gender tensions.
Sunday, 06/08/2023
owl II
song and music
Original Title: Music and Lyrics
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2007
Director: Mark Lawrence
Cast: Hugh Grant, Drew Barrymore, Brad Garrett, Kristen Johnston, Haley
Bennett, Asif Mandvi
Category: Comedy, Romance
The decadent pop star, who was very successful in the 80s, now only performs at fairs and amusement parks in the old days.
maximum temperature
dumbo
Original Title: Dumbo
Country of Origin: Australian
Year of Production: 2019
Director: Tim Burton
Cast: Michael Keaton, Danny DeVito, Colin Farrell, Eva Green
Category: Animation, Adventure
A young elephant whose big ears allow him to fly helps save a struggling circus, but discovers dark secrets beneath his shiny veneer.
Sunday Head
a day to live
Titulo Original: 24 Hours to Live
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2017
Director: Brian Smerz
Starring: Ethan Hawke, Rutger Hauer, Nathalie Bolt, Liam Cunningham
class action
A murderer gets a second chance to redeem himself when his employer temporarily brings him back to life shortly after being killed on the job.
Cinemaco
endless night
Titulo Original: Run All Night
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2015
Director: Jaime Collet-Serra
Artist: Vincent D’Onofrio; Ed Harris; Boyd Holbrook; Joel Kinnaman; Liam
Neeson; Genesis Rodriguez
class action
Jimmy is a mob gunman who has always been loyal to Sean. until his son, Michael, witnesses a crime committed by Sean’s son.
Monday, 07/08/2023
afternoon session
Madagascar 3: Most Wanted
Titulo Original: Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2012
Director: Eric Darnell / Tom McGrath / Conrad Vernon
Starcast: Ben Stiller, David Schwimmer, Chris Rock, Jada Pinkett Smith
Category: Adventure, Kids
Alex, Marty, the mailman, Gloria and others leave Africa for Europe. There they are chased by animal control and eventually enter a circus to return home.
Tuesday, 08/08/2023
afternoon session
certain places
Titulo Original: Nowhere Special
Country of Origin: English
Year of Production: 2020
Director: Umberto Pasolini
Artist: Carol Moore; Daniel Lamont; James Norton; valen cane
Category: Drama, Family
When John learns he only has a few months to live, he tries to find a new family for his son, determined to keep him away from the reality of life.
Wednesday, 09/08/2023
afternoon session
she dances, i dance 3
Titulo Original: Step Up 3D
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2010
Director: John M. Chu
Starcast: Alyson Stoner, Sharni Vinson, Keith Stallworth, Rick Malambri, Adam
Sewani
Category: Drama
A group of New York street dancers meet the world’s best hip-hop teams in a riveting competition.
Thursday, 10/08/2023
afternoon session
after Earth
Titulo Original: After Earth
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2013
Director: M. Night Shyamalan
Starcast: Kristofer Hivju, Zoe Kravitz, Glenn Morshower, Sophie Okonedo, Will
Smith, Jaden Smith
Category: Adventure
The ship where General Cypher and his son live crashes on Earth and the two must learn to deal with the planet’s new reality in order to survive.
Friday, 11/08/2023
afternoon session
miracle in cell 7
Titulo Original: Miracle in Cell No. 7
Country of Origin: Türkiye
Year of Production: 2019
Director: Mehmet Ada Oztekin
Artist: Aras Bulut Eynameli; Denise Bissel; Nissa Sofia Aksongur
Category: Drama
A passionate story about a mentally challenged father who was wrongly accused of murder and his beloved six-year-old daughter.
owl i
risk coup
Original title: The Adventurers (Xia Dao Lian Meng)
Country of origin: China
Year of Production: 2017
Director: Stephen Fung
Starring: Andy Lau, Qi Shu, Jingchu Zhang, Jean Reno
class action
Notorious thief Cheung Tan was recently released from prison. Soon after, Cheung immediately hatched a robbery plot with his accomplices, Xiao Bao and Ye Hong.