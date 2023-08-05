film schedule from 5 to 11 august

view movie schedule Globe From 5 to 11 August.

Saturday, 05/08/2023

owl II

golden mouth

Original title: Mouth of Gold

Country of Origin: Brazilian

Year of Production: 2019

Director: Daniel Filho

Artist: Fernanda Vasconcelos; Lorena Comperto; Malu Mader; thiago

Rodrigues

Category: Drama

Boca d’Oro is a delinquent who, as a child, was abandoned in Gafiera’s bathroom by his mother, the leader of a drug-trafficking gang.

saturday session

10 Things I Hate About You

Original title: 10 Things I Hate About You

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 1999

Director: Gil Junger

Cast: Heath Ledger, Julia Stiles, Larissa Oleynik, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, David

Krumholtz, Andrew Keegan

Category: Comedy, Drama

Bianca’s father doesn’t allow her to date. After much coaxing, she decides that she can date, as long as her sister Katrina does too.

supersine

come as you Are

Titulo Original: Come As You Are

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2019

Director: Richard Wong

Cast: Grant Rosenmeyer, Hayden Zeto, Ravi Patel, Gabourey Sidibe,

Jayne Garofalo, Dayse Tutor

Category: Comedy, Drama

Three young men with disabilities hit the street with a tired nurse and headed to a brothel in Montreal that supplied PCD. Remake of the acclaimed Belgian film ‘Hasta La Vista’.

owl i

decadence

Original title: Vazante

Country of Origin: Brazilian

Year of Production: 2016

Director: Daniela Thomas

Starring: Adriano Carvalho, Luana Nastas, Sandra Corvelloni, Roberto Audio

Category: Drama

On a farm in MG, white, black natives and newcomers from Africa suffer from the conflicts and lack of communication resulting from racial and gender tensions.

Sunday, 06/08/2023

owl II

song and music

Original Title: Music and Lyrics

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2007

Director: Mark Lawrence

Cast: Hugh Grant, Drew Barrymore, Brad Garrett, Kristen Johnston, Haley

Bennett, Asif Mandvi

Category: Comedy, Romance

The decadent pop star, who was very successful in the 80s, now only performs at fairs and amusement parks in the old days.

maximum temperature

dumbo

Original Title: Dumbo

Country of Origin: Australian

Year of Production: 2019

Director: Tim Burton

Cast: Michael Keaton, Danny DeVito, Colin Farrell, Eva Green

Category: Animation, Adventure

A young elephant whose big ears allow him to fly helps save a struggling circus, but discovers dark secrets beneath his shiny veneer.

Sunday Head

a day to live

Titulo Original: 24 Hours to Live

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2017

Director: Brian Smerz

Starring: Ethan Hawke, Rutger Hauer, Nathalie Bolt, Liam Cunningham

class action

A murderer gets a second chance to redeem himself when his employer temporarily brings him back to life shortly after being killed on the job.

Cinemaco

endless night

Titulo Original: Run All Night

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2015

Director: Jaime Collet-Serra

Artist: Vincent D’Onofrio; Ed Harris; Boyd Holbrook; Joel Kinnaman; Liam

Neeson; Genesis Rodriguez

class action

Jimmy is a mob gunman who has always been loyal to Sean. until his son, Michael, witnesses a crime committed by Sean’s son.

Monday, 07/08/2023

afternoon session

Madagascar 3: Most Wanted

Titulo Original: Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2012

Director: Eric Darnell / Tom McGrath / Conrad Vernon

Starcast: Ben Stiller, David Schwimmer, Chris Rock, Jada Pinkett Smith

Category: Adventure, Kids

Alex, Marty, the mailman, Gloria and others leave Africa for Europe. There they are chased by animal control and eventually enter a circus to return home.

Tuesday, 08/08/2023

afternoon session

certain places

Titulo Original: Nowhere Special

Country of Origin: English

Year of Production: 2020

Director: Umberto Pasolini

Artist: Carol Moore; Daniel Lamont; James Norton; valen cane

Category: Drama, Family

When John learns he only has a few months to live, he tries to find a new family for his son, determined to keep him away from the reality of life.

Wednesday, 09/08/2023

afternoon session

she dances, i dance 3

Titulo Original: Step Up 3D

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2010

Director: John M. Chu

Starcast: Alyson Stoner, Sharni Vinson, Keith Stallworth, Rick Malambri, Adam

Sewani

Category: Drama

A group of New York street dancers meet the world’s best hip-hop teams in a riveting competition.

Thursday, 10/08/2023

afternoon session

after Earth

Titulo Original: After Earth

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2013

Director: M. Night Shyamalan

Starcast: Kristofer Hivju, Zoe Kravitz, Glenn Morshower, Sophie Okonedo, Will

Smith, Jaden Smith

Category: Adventure

The ship where General Cypher and his son live crashes on Earth and the two must learn to deal with the planet’s new reality in order to survive.

Friday, 11/08/2023

afternoon session

miracle in cell 7

Titulo Original: Miracle in Cell No. 7

Country of Origin: Türkiye

Year of Production: 2019

Director: Mehmet Ada Oztekin

Artist: Aras Bulut Eynameli; Denise Bissel; Nissa Sofia Aksongur

Category: Drama

A passionate story about a mentally challenged father who was wrongly accused of murder and his beloved six-year-old daughter.

owl i

risk coup

Original title: The Adventurers (Xia Dao Lian Meng)

Country of origin: China

Year of Production: 2017

Director: Stephen Fung

Starring: Andy Lau, Qi Shu, Jingchu Zhang, Jean Reno

class action

Notorious thief Cheung Tan was recently released from prison. Soon after, Cheung immediately hatched a robbery plot with his accomplices, Xiao Bao and Ye Hong.