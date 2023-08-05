Feminist Barbie Unveils… Y Kane

Per karina castello

So let’s talk about Barbie… Y Ken.

The second day focused on three ideas that Greta Gerwig expresses in her film: The agreeable criticism al tandem capital-patriarchy (And I agree because any subject is viable to capitalism once measured by the risk-benefit variable, so how can one produce a “normal” Barbie devoid of stereotypes, or produce a film where the system is at stake?) has been questioned but is not more than a money making machine), it demolished Dell liberal feminism like feminism and approximation al radical feminism There is a clear correlation between the existence of patriarchy in a world where there is sex and in the absence of which it does not exist.

because one of the concepts that Barbie destroys is that gender It is understood what it really is: set of stereotypes, roles and norms set by the society (here if there is an assignment) and imposes it on the individuals who make it on the basis of their gender, Or if you want an “official” definition, as WHO says, “the roles, behaviours, activities and socially constructed characteristics that a given culture considers appropriate for men and women”.

Via Por Delante Que Las Palabras gender or gender It is not said off just once in the entire movie. if you talk patriarchy, I use surprisingly well whenever it appears, and men and women, or their representation in Barbieland, Muenecos and Muenecas. But No gender or gender.

In Barbieland, Barbies and Kens represent them physical gender stereotypes, but not psychological ones, no roles, no orders, Barbies do not have “impostor syndrome”, they are aware of their worth, their strengths, and their abilities, as shown by the Nobel Prize Barbies, and they are assertive, intelligent, and determined without falling into arrogance or rudeness, as is fully defined. Attorney Barbie. Apparently There’s No Barbieland crystal ceiling ni gender gap Because there is no double shift that limits professional promotion, it is not care work Because there is neither time, nor childhood, nor disease (and because Kane is only a decoration, not a real man for those who do not believe in fatherhood). disability Do something). there isn’t even feminization of uncertain jobs, no prostitutionProhibit violence neither sexual, nor obstetric violence, nor motherhood Compulsory…simply because there is nothing to do. because there is only one choice world made by men Forcefully move forward according to what they consider to be the ideal of a woman let go of what makes us women To make us equal to them.

but why does he still live physical gender stereotypesbarbie sensual With impossible measures and vertigo spikes? because it was written by a woman Barbie’s body standard is the male ideal of what women should be from the 50s to now (The reference to Merlin is more than obvious). And because they are Muneka. I send my son to each other. If not, what would you like to bring the clubs if their heels are naturally on the floor (Barbie’s words when she first went to Barbie’s house looking for solutions to her problems). When Barbara Handler turns human, she ditches the pink paint, makeup and takes off to wear some tacos. birkenstocksThose who did not want to elect first.

and because barbie is the matrix (1999) but with someone’s eye filter royal ladyLike Greta Gerwig. No single en su referencing Pastilla roja y azul con el zapato de tacón y la birkenstocks sandals, Ring the bell of the fantasy world/real world where every barbie is her Avatar de una nina, como lo s el sr. Anderson by Neo and Barbie by Gloria and Sasha. Ale “Journey de la Heroin” passed from plastic world without painSin Vez, Sin Conscience de la Muerte, a A real world of flesh and blood, mortal, with tearsWith sadness and with feelings and sympathy and where is Gloria, which as a result of the best interpretation of El Segundo Sexo by Simone de Beauvoir, offers an accurate picture of what is “Being a Woman” in a Patriarchal Society.: «It is literally impossible to be a woman (…). It’s very difficult and very contradictory, and no one gives you medals or thanks.

Y results in soil You’re doing everything wrong, it’s all your fault, Where’s Sasha, which explains Andrea Dworkin, summarizes all the misogyny in a single sentence: “The only thing women and men are doing is hating women”,

We could spend hours talking about how Gerwig breaks the genre, because not a single photograph in the film stops shooting without threads, but there’s more to talk about. “And Ken” y, like, of Allen, what is it, from there delicate masculinity of a lifetime (and as it seems, millions of viewers felt an unpleasant recognizance), and of “New Manhood” (Assuming this is possible).

For you, nobody else knows, there’s Barbieland world upside down, Kane is the archetype of a ruby ​​woman seen many times in cinema (and we return to Marilyn), who lacks intelligence and common sense but is very concerned about her physical appearance and her looks. seeks only male attention and approval, Everyone has seen comedies that are based on these hypersexualized characters, but they are always women. Ann Barbieland is a very cool contrario. Ken is a ruby-skinned, dark-skinned and muscular Muneko who constantly craves Barbie’s approval. The world is used to humiliating women, calling them ridiculous, superficial and silly, an object that serves as an assistant to men (from there “Y Ken”). Cane has no house (¿Dónde viven los canes?), no car, I do not have anythingJust like what happened to women in 1959 when Barbie appeared and almost 20 years after that.

But all this changes in the first contact with the real world, where Barbie immediately feels disrespected and Ken immediately feels valued., Of course, Ken wants to bring the patriarchy to Barbieland because it is the patriarchy that Ken is supposed to respect and take into account (unless a woman asks for it).

All of them male subject They clash in hilarious scenes in which the Barbies use them against Ken to gain power in Barbieland. One of the most devastating is the universal reference to El Padrino pinnacle of masculinity more basic. “El Padrino is this universe where man in his most fundamental position rules and does not count, except for loyalty to the fellow (brotherhood), where power is physical force and money.” As Joe (Tom Hanks) says to Kathleen (Meg Ryan) in Tiens un Email (1998): “El padrino s l’i ching, es la summa de todo la sabiduria” for a hombre. Gerwig Siendo Sublime.

I cannot end this article without dedicating a few lines to Alan Friend, Alan, what does anyone want to see in this, pointlessly, blatantly minimal representation of the LGTBIQ+ collective in a movie straight and binary (when Gerwig creates a gay persona, leave no room for doubt), this is what the patriarchy calls Beta (I don’t know what you think about Justin Timberlake), one of these guys hyen de los stereotypes and male roles are drawing closer to the women they seek collusion withAlso a dissident feminist ally, as well as pagafantas, but always with a mild tufilo a incel (“No te la vas a foller”). In other words, one of these examples new masculinity At the end of the film, Ken also starts crying and wants to go to Ken.

The film ends with a President Ken is promised the same representation in Barbieland as women in the real world,

In short. Barbie is not social cinema, no new wave, it’s just one commedia palomytera Very well executed with one of the best promotional marketing campaigns in history, but it has a losing streak myriad feminist messages, bad or less clear,

film is irritated equally for the three main groups of people macho men For estranged women as well as those who come to her, this threat calls into question family and male social supremacy. Collective LGTBIQ+ who accuse him of being conservative and biologist You walk around looking for representation in it like a headless chicken (from there the country’s bizarre performance in its debut) or Las feminist intellectual elite That she vented her rage, decaffeinated, hypocritical and of the lowest order, directly alleging the faults of those she suffers from, which they only display in not seeing her.

In any case, Barbie is a amazing educational approach to feminism and a very good opportunity to save those who want to understand your message and who are really capable wear our shoes, I believe enough to decide that you are one of them feminist film, because it is a sand granite Contribute to the perception of our state of oppressionin a fun and friendly way, and because of their Film I don’t ask for more.

And if not, I’d always like to see Oppenheimer (whom I saw there and it’s great) go wider, more patriarchal like Mainstream, but just as, deeper and infinitely more pedantic.

