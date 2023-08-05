Fans Say Perrie Edwards Doesn’t Care About Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik’s Baby News

send me by e-mail show on website

Little Mix star Perrie Edwards is at the center of a heated debate online among fans after it was revealed that her ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik is fathering a child with supermodel Gigi Hadid.,Image: perryadwords/Instagram/Getty)

According to her loyal fans, Little Mix star Perrie Edwards doesn’t care about Zayn Malik’s baby news.

The 26-year-old singer hit headlines this week after it was revealed that her ex-boyfriend Zayn, 27, is expecting a child with supermodel girlfriend Gigi Hadid, 25.

Followers engaged in a heated debate on Twitter, which erupted over the baby news as well as any mention of Perry.

Many of her fans took to the site to emphasize that Perry certainly wasn’t fazed by the announcement, as she is in a happy relationship with footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

One wrote, ‘She is happy. she does not mind. She doesn’t care.

“That’s Perrie Edwards. leave him alone.’

Perry Edwards & apo; Fans Are Correct That They Don’t Worry About Zayn Malik’s Baby News ,Image: perryadwards/Instagram)

Another tweeted: ‘No, everyone is trying to drag Perrie Edwards into the Zayn baby news.

‘I will not tolerate it. He doesn’t really mind leaving her alone. ,

A third said: ‘Why are you going to drag Perrie Edwards into the scene? He doesn’t even care. leave him alone.’

Another wrote: ‘Ok I understand Perrie Edwards is Zayn’s ex-wife but they broke up about 5 years ago.

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid are expecting a baby later this year ,Image: WireImage)

‘five. Why is everyone trying to figure out Gigi’s reaction to her being pregnant… she’s moved on. She is happy. Leave him alone now.

Perry split from fiancé Zayn in 2015 after the One Direction star dumped her via text message.

A few months later, he began a new romance with American catwalk star Gigi.

Gigi confirmed the baby news this week during a video chat with US talk show host Jimmy Fallon.

Jimmy told the mother-to-be, ‘I have to say… congratulations on being pregnant!’

Thanking the presenter, Gigi couldn’t hide her happiness and smiled and folded her hands in front of her stomach.

He said emotionally, ‘We are very excited, happy and grateful for everyone’s wishes and support.’