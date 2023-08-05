Famous People Who Will Surprise Your Loved Ones

Choosing the right gift for a partner, friend or family member is becoming increasingly difficult. In times like these it seems we have everything and that too Material things don’t already create the same illusions that have been around for years. The gifting experience has become a complete success, especially after the pandemic, which forced us to stay locked down and be close to our loved ones.

Concerts, spas, meals, excursions… always wondering what gift can be the most original. Amidst so much variety it is hard to find something that stands out. It’s the little details that make an unforgettable experience. However, if there’s one thing we all have in common, it’s this We sigh to see another actor, actress or singer of whom we have been fans And that we would give what it was because we only uttered those words once in a lifetime.

So if this is your case, and you are desperate to find the perfect gift, From ABC de Sevilla we bring you the solution: Famosos.com. This website makes the impossible possible; So that people can be around their favorite celebrities and feel their affection, I was born in 2019 and gradually this platform has grown from strength to strength.

What is Famous.com?

From whose hands this project was born Andres Cohen and Heinz SohmWhen both raised the same question many of us have at times: What could be the best gift for dad? the moment they realized it A message from your favorite artist This could be the key to finding that sentimental gift they’ve been looking for.

Aimed at surprising loved ones with personalized video messages from musicians, influencers, athletes, singers, actors, models… Famosos.com has over 1,600 Hispanic celebrities, willing to send congratulations, dedication, song and motivational messages at any time.

Photos of some of the artists submitted by the website crmos.com



famous.com



From 19 countriesYou can find different types of celebrities on this platform Fernando Cayo or Jose Manuel Seda, actors who have participated La Casa de Papel. singers like Carlos Boute, Julio Iglesias Jr. Andrés Cepeda, Fonseca or Felipe Peláez, among others.

Also in the list are actors Ninel Conde and Adarsh ​​Alexis Ayala. carlos villagranFormer champion Rolando Schiavi, better known as ‘Kiko’ Vanessa Guzman, Julian Gill, Mark Tatcher and Alicia Machadoamong others.

simultaneously, If you are looking for a famous person who is not on this websiteThe platform offers many imitation So that the gift does not lose its essence and becomes even more fun. the grass doubles Bad Bunny, Johnny Depp, Albert Einstein, El Professor de la Casa de Papel or Mr. Beanamong others.

How does Famous.com work?

Now that you know what this website is about, let us teach you in very few steps How can you get a video of one of your favorite celebrities?

After entering the website, You have to choose the artist you wantThey are divided by country and profession, so finding them will not be difficult.

-Once you figure it out, of course Pre-fill the form with all the details of the opportunity as guided by the video.

-Eventually, You Must Make payment and get video within maximum 7 days the personalized you’ve been waiting for Will be in your mobile.

prices fluctuate between 50 and 100 dollars, Depends on the level of recognition of the famous. in their case imitationprice should be Damage less than $50.

As you already know, if you want to succeed or accomplish on special occasions, this is your opportunity Transform yourself into the most original and elaborate personality of the party.