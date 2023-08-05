Family, Neurosis, and Nicole Kidman: The Fascinating Film You Should Be Watching on Netflix

During his illustrious career, Noah Baumbach emerged as one of the most astute observers of family intimacy. In “Margot and the Wedding,” Baumbach is engaged in the art of exposing the neurosis, the false joys, the fears, the traumas, but also the (some) conditions of true happiness of those who share the same blood and a good share life, which they had already done more boldly in “A lula a ballia” (2005) and continued to do in “Historia de um casamento” (2019), their two first forays into the satire of cinema and customs. Have great wins. The screenplay, one of the director’s specialties, weaves misunderstandings into the relationship between the two sisters, while also investing in illusion when the narrative demands, creating a joyous movement of forward and backward movement in which the viewer Come Don’t know what to think. Son of Jonathan Baumbach (1933–2019), a noted literary theorist, and Georgia Brown, film critic for the newspaper “The Village Voice”, which has been out of circulation since 2017, the director softens the intellectual version of the equation and even That bet too. On the contrary, it is raising doubts whether he is not reopening too deep wounds, which is another proof of the bravery of his art.

It is again a marriage that Baumbach uses to rotate the central crank of the film’s colossal gear, a kind of white obsession that slowly makes sense, as in his previous works. Margot, a talented but unstable writer, contemplates meeting her older sister Pauline, with whom she had stopped speaking for years, right on the day of her wedding, which is nothing short of audacious. The eldest daughter lives with daughter Ingrid, played by Flora Cross, on a family estate on Long Island in southeast New York, a relationship that never progressed beyond a night of casual sex as a teenager, it seemed. She’s sure it’s over with help from Social Security, but since a little bad luck is bullshit, she decides she can no longer carry the suffocating burden of years of unfortunate choices alone. By then, Neves has died; The real problem is his recurring tragedy is the postulant wife Malcolm, a drifter with no fixed occupation who, despite a week-long effort to write letters to the editor of the town newspaper, is unable to put money into the house. At a certain point 93 minutes in, the screenwriter-director includes a somewhat superficial discussion about autism addressed to another character, but none can better convey this inner chaos, So violent that it often spills over into conversation (or the closest thing it is) with others. Jack Black’s character, sometimes amusing, sometimes evokes genuine pity in those around him and the public. . Still in the first act, Baumbach uses a well-crafted rubbish to measure how narrow the bowl Pauline is about to put her hand in, in dialogue in which Malcolm explains to his future sister-in-law, who She went to pick him up at the train station, why he has a moustache, and this is perhaps the most important sequence of the feature, although it appears to be blind and very short.

The director reserves the real reason for Margot’s insistence on legalizing the farce of Pauline’s marriage for the middle of the second act, and once again puts it in focus in a most devious way. Meanwhile, Nicole Kidman and Jennifer Jason Leigh fill the viewer’s eye with an intellectual barrage that reaches down to the body as well, with Bomback exploited to the last drop of sweat in scenes demanding proper physical conditioning. In the end, predictably, “Margot and the Wedding” is really about the younger sister and her unhealthy tendency to try to fix the world while her roof collapses in on her. But she really runs after defeat.

film: Margot and the wedding

Direction: Noah Baumbach

Year: 2007

styles: Drama/Comedy

Comment: 8/10