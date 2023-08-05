Families ask for trash removal after July DHS fire due to health concerns

Families affected by the massive fire at Country Squire Mobile Home Park in Desert Hot Springs continue to raise their voices.

And it is they who say they are afraid that the wind-blown ashes of burnt waste will adversely affect their health.

Dozens of families living in the area have returned as their homes were not damaged by the July fire.

However, they are not very convinced that returning at this time is the best option for them and their children.

This Friday, a crane arrived at the Country Squire mobile home park to clean up one of the houses that had been destroyed by the flames. This is one of the new houses that were ruthlessly incinerated by the July fire.

“We were told that we can return, but if you find out, so far they have not been removed,” Kedelina Pacheco said.

Pacheco lives right across the street from what gets burned, including sagging roofs, warped sheet metal, and melted cars.

Although the ugly, ash-strewn landscape is surrounded by a windproof fence, she wonders how safe it is to live near the ruins.

“We breathe in all the burnt, all the dust, and my biggest concern is my baby,” Pacheco said.

It was the California Department of Housing and Development that gave the green light after reviewing the mobile community, according to a statement released Thursday by Manuel Pérez’s office and the city of Desert Hot Springs.

Kedelina takes precautions with her 10-year-old son, who says he doesn’t feel comfortable.

“I cycle a lot, we breathe all that smoke, especially little kids who are younger than me,” said the little boy.

When the area will be cleared and who will do it remains to be seen, as the park’s owners have required uninsured victims to pay $10,000 by the 14th for the cleanup.

Officials say a concerted effort between various state and local authorities has been stepped up to address residents’ concerns.

“In my opinion, the owners should switch off and because of what happened, they should help the people,” Supervisor Manuel Perez said.

Oliva Zepeda, a young mother with a three-week-old baby, says it’s not just the strong smell of ash that affects them.

“A lot of spoons came out of the fire that broke out, I don’t know where so many little animals came from that they got scared,” Zepeda said.

She fears the spoons will get into their ears while they sleep and hopes that the smell of smoke that comes and goes won’t harm their health.

“It affects all of our neighbors, like children, who don’t have the protection we have,” Zepeda said.

In the meantime, she hopes that the cleaning process will speed up and their lives can return to normal.

“Kids want to roam freely, there’s not much to see now that kids don’t play outside, I think for the same reason,” Zepeda said.

Authorities say they are still learning how to support those affected and will keep in touch with them.

The City of Desert Hot Springs reports that various local organizations have teamed up to help families who have lost money post their apartment deposit.