Explained How Guardians Of The Galaxy Understands Groot’s Words

already Guardians of the Galaxy Part of Groot’s great grace and mobility with the other members of the team is the fact that his language consists only of words. “I am Groot”, However, we see many characters understanding what he says.

At first, only Rocket understands what Groot says. Gradually, all the parents begin to understand the character’s language. And then we also see Thor showing off that he can speak ‘Groot’.

But how is it possible to understand what he says? in audio commentary from Vol. 3James Gunn explained how this happens, finally resolving the doubt.

See what he said:

“So the way Groot’s voice works, there’s a kind of telepathic component to it, so when he says ‘I am Groot,’ you have to connect with him. And at a certain point when you connect with that, you start to understand what he’s saying. In the first movie, Rocket clearly understands. In those films, now the rest of the characters started understanding with time and they came closer.

Interestingly, we see an example of this in Vol. 3 with the new Gamora, who suddenly understands what Groot is saying at the end of the movie.

