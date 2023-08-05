Experts Say Vibrators Aren’t Addictive, But They Can Limit Women’s Pleasure

According to couples therapist and sexologist Marcella Benati, the benefits of using a vibrator outweigh the disadvantages.

© Shutterstock

(Folhapres) – The sex life of many women changed when they found an almost ideal partner. He easily finds the clitoris, moves at different speeds and never loses stability. Without saying a word, it can be slow, fast, deep or shallow. Make circular or zigzag movements. There is no body, as it is a moving toy, and it needs to be used sparingly.

Experts point out that continued use of vibrators, without changing sensations in the body, can limit sexual satisfaction – having the opposite effect that those who are looking for it desire.

Carmita Abdo, psychotherapist and coordinator of ProSex (Program of Studies in Sexuality) at USP (University of Sao) says, “The person gets used to this type of stimulation and any other that is not of the same order, in the end not interesting. remains.” Paulo)

Lorena (fictitious name upon request), a 35-year-old lawyer, started using the device five years ago to rev up her libido, which has worked. However, over time, he became dependent on the toy to reach orgasm.

“You push that area so hard, with great force, that you get used to the very rapid stimulation,” she says.

Now, he says, his pleasure is “mechanized,” concentrated in the genital organ and without as much intensity in other parts of the body.

Lorena has five vibrators in different formats, which she does not intend to give up. “I want to accomplish more, but also improve my relationship with use,” he says. “I’m mulling over the idea of ​​seeking sexual therapies”.

So far, there is no research that indicates that any sort of vibrator addiction can impair the sensitivity of the clitoral area.

According to Michele Sampaio, an expert in human sexuality from the Faculty of Medicine of the USP (University of São Paulo), patients report difficulty achieving orgasm without the help of sex toys. Then again, the answer would be to vary the stimulus.

Fingering, oral practice, penetration by others, and physical contact are indicated. In addition, vibrators can be used at different heart rates, intensities, and body locations.

“Every woman should be using a vibrator, we just need to be careful about overdoing it,” says Sampaio.

According to couples therapist and sexologist Marcella Benati, the benefits of using a vibrator outweigh the disadvantages.

“In the office, we use vibrators to treat almost all types of sexual dysfunction in women. It is a massager and, by massaging the genital muscles, enhances irrigation, so it increases pleasure, lubrication and Improves vaginal atrophy”, confirms

A study published last year in the scientific journal The Journal of Urology in the United States concluded that regular vibrator use by women provides benefits beyond sexual pleasure. Researchers at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center state that the device encourages pelvic floor health and strength, reduces vaginal pain and is beneficial in the treatment of urinary incontinence.

Cultural producer Tatyana Henne, 39, who is an ambassador for the organization Livres de Harassement, has three sex toys that she carries with her wherever she goes. They received the affectionate nicknames of Vivi (a vibrator), Susu (a sucker) and Tiao (one who vibrates and sucks).

He says, “My relationship with masturbation started at a very young age, not with vibrators, but with other objects. My mother always talked to me and said it was important for me to enjoy.”

She claims that its use has not hindered her relationships with men. “Honestly, I think it has nothing to do with the stability, it can also improve the relationship”, he says, citing that it changes the way he uses the devices.

However, this does not mean ease of orgasm with flesh-and-blood partners. “You have to be very comfortable. I don’t go out for sex that often and it’s not a problem for me anymore.”

Carmita Abdo says that expecting the same intensity of vibrator stimulation in two (or more) orgasms can be frustrating. Even if it is possible, it requires negotiation. According to him, in sex the woman has to tell what she likes the most, without feeling shy or fearing to hurt the other person. This requires training.

Ideally, women should maximize their possibilities for sexual satisfaction, she says. “No one needs to demonize vibrators or masturbation, the problem is dosing. If you take everything out and freeze it all on a vibrator, you limit yourself – and the thoughts to expand”.

ALSO READ: What is the ‘sex diet’ Kim Kardashian and Cameron Diaz followed to lose weight

share this news