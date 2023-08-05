Everything We Know About Meta’s Tool That Creates Songs With AI
The new tool is the result of a combination of three AI generator models: MusicGen, which uses text input to create music, AudioGen, which does the same but with sounds like footsteps or dogs barking, and an improved version of Encodec, Which helps improve the perceived quality of the first two.
MusicGen was trained on 20,000 hours of licensed music owned by Meta or specifically licensed for that purpose, while AudioGen was trained on public sound effects.
The model has since evolved and is presented today with AudioGen and SoundGen as a tool that will help make synthetic sounds and music sound real, even when they are not. While some artists have embraced AI generative tools to be more creative, others have criticized copyright infringement. Drake and The Weeknd weren’t happy about TikTok’s viral hit “Heart on My Sleeve” being copied, a track that claimed to use AI versions of his voice to create acceptable deepfakes. On the other hand, Paul McCartney is among the most enthusiastic. They recently announced that a 1969 Beatles song would be created with the help of AI.