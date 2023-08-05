Everything We Know About Meta’s Tool That Creates Songs With AI

iStock

A Target Launched this Wednesday (2) audiocraftdevice of artificial intelligence which allows users to create text-based music and sounds from scratch. All Facebook users can install AudioCraft. By revealing the functionality, Meta specifically invited researchers and music professionals to try it out.

The new tool is the result of a combination of three AI generator models: MusicGen, which uses text input to create music, AudioGen, which does the same but with sounds like footsteps or dogs barking, and an improved version of Encodec, Which helps improve the perceived quality of the first two.

Meet the 6 artists whose songs were recreated by AI:

A “best-ever Beatles song” created using artificial intelligence will be released this year, according to Beatles musician Paul McCartney. To complete the song, the technology extracted late member John Lennon’s voice from an old demo. More

The Weeknd and Drake’s Heart on My Sleeve song was created by artificial intelligence with The Weeknd and rapper Drake’s voices, even though they never actually sang the song. The song’s lyrics talk about a breakup between The Weeknd and singer Selena Gomez. More

Renato Russo The voice of singer Renato Russo, who died in 1996, was used in a new version of the Certeñja song, Batom de Cereja. However, the artist’s estate threatened to go to court if the author of the montage did not remove the song from the air. More

Rihanna and Beyoncé Beyoncé’s song “Cuff It” was recreated using artificial intelligence in singer Rihanna’s voice, soon the new version of the song went viral on the internet and sparked debate in the regulation of AI-created songs. More points came out. , More

ChatGPT owners Frank Sinatra and Britney Spears OpenAI created a new neural network called Jukebox, which is capable of mixing multiple artists with different music genres. Through this idea, the application produced a version of the song “Toxic” by Britney Spears in the voice of singer Frank Sinatra. More

Ariana Grande, Anita and Pablo Vittar Singer Ariana Grande’s voice was reprized on the songs “Envolver” and “Disc Me” by several artists, including Brazilians Anita and Pablo Vittar. The new version of the song went viral on social networks in a funny way. More

MusicGen was trained on 20,000 hours of licensed music owned by Meta or specifically licensed for that purpose, while AudioGen was trained on public sound effects.

Meta introduced its first version of Encode in October 2022 as an AI tool to compress and decompress audio files without losing quality for quick and easy sharing. The goal was to improve the quality of all sounds, not just music. At the time, the company specifically targeted calls and voice messages in adverse conditions such as poor network connectivity.

The model has since evolved and is presented today with AudioGen and SoundGen as a tool that will help make synthetic sounds and music sound real, even when they are not. While some artists have embraced AI generative tools to be more creative, others have criticized copyright infringement. Drake and The Weeknd weren’t happy about TikTok’s viral hit “Heart on My Sleeve” being copied, a track that claimed to use AI versions of his voice to create acceptable deepfakes. On the other hand, Paul McCartney is among the most enthusiastic. They recently announced that a 1969 Beatles song would be created with the help of AI.