Even Taylor Swift, Barbie and Oppenheimer can’t save…

Bloomberg Opinion – We We, Spectator incidents are on the rise. Concert-goers fill stadium to honor Eraze Tour Taylor Swift, the release of ‘barbie‘ it is ‘oppenheimer‘ The opening weekend box office at theaters reached a four-year high; Professional baseball has regained its charm; and the arrival of Lionel Messi A wave of interest in Major League Soccer has arisen in the south of Florida.

These events undoubtedly made significant individual contributions to the consumer economy (Taylor Swift even received a mention in the June Beige Book of the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia).

However, in a macroeconomic sense, activity in stadiums and cinemas still seems to be more similar normalization of disruptions caused by the pandemic A significant shift in American consumption of face-to-face entertainment.

On an inflation-adjusted basis, only live sporting events saw an increase from pre-pandemic levels2022 is helped by big years for college and professional football and signals that Major League Baseball has emerged from its long slump.

The former was prompted by the expansion of alcohol sales in university stadiums, while the latter was fueled by a review of strategy, which also included measures to speed up the pace of play.

event expensesThe data was indexed in the month of December 2019. in blue, spending with sporting events; spent with empty, face-to-face events; In grey, the cost of tickets for Taylor Swift’s Eraze Tour. Source: Bloomberg via Bureau of Economic Analysis(Source: Bureau of Economic Analysis)

Overall, real spending on individual programs is now back to pre-pandemic levels, according to data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis released on Friday (28).

This is a bit different from what we often hear, which suggests that the Covid experience has triggered a huge spree of indiscriminate spending on discretionary services. Sure, it looked that way for a while, but that was mainly because activity was recovering from exceptionally low levels.

standardizationAudience attendance at the events returned to 2019 levels. Source: Bloomberg via Bureau of Economic Analysis(Source: Bureau of Economic Analysis)

What has changed, of course, is composition.

Even in nominal terms, theater spending is still at an all-time low, and Americans are reallocating their movie budgets to sporting events (at least in the period before the releases of ‘Barbie’ and ‘Oppenheimer’). As per the data released for June)).’).

Inflation has also shown that we are spending more than before, but in reality we are consuming the same amount of stamps.

Billion dollar increase in spending on experiencesin blue, spending on cinema and theatre; Expenses with face-to-face live events, excluding sporting events; In grey, expenditure on sporting events. Source: Bloomberg via Bureau of Economic Analysis(Source: Bureau of Economic Analysis)

What does all this mean for the future?

Broadly speaking, consumption – which accounts for about two-thirds of the US economy – has been supported by spending on services over the past two years, and a key question for the foreseeable future is whether this can continue.

If the past two years have been one of normalization, the growth of recreational services is unlikely to proceed so smoothly. Studios, artists, and sports teams will have to work harder in the year ahead for continued growth.

Alternatively, a cooling off for the Federal Reserve could be a welcome outcome. In his press conference last Wednesday (26), Fed Chairman Jerome Powell once again pointed to the non-residential essential services sector (which includes shows, games and movies) as a major part of the recession. to solve.

In this sense, a moderation – or even a stabilization – of consumption for these experiences can help provide a ‘soft landing’ of the dream. for the American economy. So the conventional wisdom about the entertainment boom may be wrong, but it’s not necessarily a bad thing.

Jonathan Levin has worked as a reporter for Bloomberg News in Latin America and the US, covering finance, markets and mergers and acquisitions. Most recently, he served as the firm’s Miami bureau chief. He is a Certified Financial Analyst by the CFA Institute.

