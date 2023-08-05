Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) What is it?

July 10, 2023

epizootic hemorrhagic disease (EGE) is a non-contagious infectious viral disease transmitted through the bites of infected blood-sucking Diptera of the genus Culicoides. EGE affects domestic and wild ruminants, and by no means affects humans.

In cattle, it can cause mild and self-limiting symptoms (fever, anorexia, dysphagia, emaciation, ulcerative stomatitis, lameness, respiratory distress, and udder erythema). Sheep are susceptible to infection but have little clinical disease, and goats are very susceptible to infection. This disease severely affects deer and can also affect fallow deer and roe deer.

The causative agent of EGE is orbivirus similar to bluetongue virus and African horse sickness virus. At least seven serotypes have been clearly identified, but there is some uncertainty about the exact number of serotypes.

EHE is present in North America, Australia, Asia And Africa. The first outbreak detected in Europe occurred on a cattle farm in southern Sardinia in November 2022, and a few days later the disease was detected in southern Spain. In 2022, 21 outbreaks were confirmed (10 in Italy and 11 in Spain) (https://food.ec.europa.eu/system/files/2023-01/ad_adns_overview_2022.pdf). During 2023 (until July 10) 5 outbreaks were detected in Spain, all in Andalusia, four in cattle and one in deer, this is the first recorded outbreak in wildlife: 1) June 23, outbreak in deer in El Pedroso (Sevilla), 2) 30 June, outbreak in cattle in Corteconcepción (Huelva), 3) 4 July, outbreak in cattle in El Pedroso (Sevilla) and 4) 6 July, 2 outbreaks in cattle in Adamuse (Cordoba) and Cardegna (Cordoba).

There are factors that influence the entry of these viruses into an area, such as an increase in international trade. In addition, factors such as global warming may affect the period of activity of these insects, directly affecting their ability to transmit EGE.

Available outbreak responses include vector control and restricting the movement of animals. No restrictions apply to the movement or consumption of products from sick animals. In terms of vaccines, the US used an autogenous vaccine that is used only for captive wild deer, while Japan developed a vaccine for cattle. Apart from these specific cases, there is no vaccine to prevent the disease.

Sources