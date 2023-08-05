Emily Blunt says Ryan Gosling won’t play superhero

Emily Blunt don’t see (a quiet place) Ryan Gosling (Barbie) playing a superhero, be it Marvel or DC studios. The actress actually says she is “stuck” on the subject.

Journalist Josh Horowitz emphasized this during the campaign for undercover agentGosling hasn’t ruled out bringing Ghost Rider to life if given the chance.

Blunt then explained: “No, not Ryan. I asked directly, and he told me, no. That’s a little crazy, isn’t it? I will talk to him about this.

Gosling has been speculated as Nova and even as Doctor Strange.

Read more about Ryan Gosling and Barbie:

In the magical world of Barbies, Barbieland, a doll begins to realize that she doesn’t fit in like the others. After being expelled, she goes on an adventure in the real world, where she learns that beauty lies within everyone.

margot robbie (The Suicide Squad) and Ryan Gosling (Occult Agent) are the main versions of Barbie and Ken.

Other than them have also been confirmed will Ferrell (The Other Guys) as CEO MattelSimu Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), Michael Cera (Scott Pilgrim Against the World), Emma McKay (Death on the Nile), Issa Rae (Spider-Man: Through the Spider-Verse), nakuti gatwa (sex education), Kate McKinnon (Ghostbusters) and others.

greta gerwignominated for an Oscar for lovely ladies, confirms the direction of optimization. In addition to writing screenplays with her husband and a film producer Noah Baumbach (Story of a marriage).