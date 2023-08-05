Emily Blunt reveals plans for ‘A Quiet Place 3’



Photo: Publicity/Paramount/Poppoca Moderna

“A Quiet Place” franchise lead actress Emily Blunt gave a promising update on the third film. During an interview with Josh Horowitz’s podcast, Blunt revealed that he has been holding frequent meetings with the second film’s co-star Cillian Murphy and franchise director John Krasinski to discuss ideas for “A Quiet Place 3”. Are.

“Well, Cillian (Murphy) and I were talking to John (Krasinski) about it last night. We were sitting at a penthouse, all drinking together and saying, ‘You know what? Would it be cool if we all made a movie together,” Blunt said.

The actress also stated that she would not want to work with a different director if the franchise continues: “If we do another thing, I don’t want it to be with a different director.”

The franchisee will have derived benefits

It is notable that, regardless of continuity, the franchise’s derivative, titled “A Quiet Place: Day One”, is set for March 8, 2024 and will take place in the same period as the flashback, before the original story. “A Quiet Place: Part II”, when Earth is invaded by aliens. The film will feature an all-new cast including Lupita Nyong’o (“Black Panther”), Djimon Hounsou (“Guardians of the Galaxy”), Alex Wolff (“Hereditary”) and Joseph Quinn (“Stranger Things”).

Paramount Pictures hopes the film will help establish a larger “A Quiet Place” franchise that the creative team can continue to build on for years to come.

Plans for “A Quiet Place 3”

After that, there are actually plans for a third main story film, which will hit theaters in 2025, with no date yet set. John Krasinski is expected to return as director and screenwriter.

The details of “A Quiet Place 3” are being kept under lock and key, but given the climax of the second film, it’s likely that the story will continue with the search for a safe human haven. This suggests that the third chapter may give viewers what many have been waiting for – humanity’s strike back against terrifying alien creatures.

Meanwhile, Emily Blunt can be seen alongside her co-star Cillian Murphy in the biographical drama “Oppenheimer,” one of cinema’s great successes in 2023, which is currently in theaters.