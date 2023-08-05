Emily Blunt looking forward to shooting for ‘Edge of Tomorrow 2’



Photo: Disclosure/Warner Bros. / Modern Popcorn

Actress Emily Blunt last Thursday (3) expressed her interest in reuniting with Tom Cruise for the sequel to the film ‘Edge of Tomorrow’. While participating in the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the actress said that she really wants a new film and revealed that she has even read a script for a possible sequel.

In the 2014 film directed by Doug Liman, Blunt and Tom Cruise face an alien invasion. A fearful novice at first, Cruise’s character became trapped in the time cycle and, each time he died, he awoke at the beginning of the day, with the warrior played by Blunt as an opportunity to train more and improve himself. took.

He told host Josh Horowitz, “There was one (script) that Doug (Liman) took away from me.” “I mean, I’d love to get it done, but I don’t know when or how. And how many ‘Mission Impossible’ does he (Cruise) need?”

Blunt joked that Cruise needed to “go back to where you can be… Wasn’t he brilliant as the funky hero? Amazing”.

The actress added that she is “very ready” for the sequel and clarified that she is “not a deterrent, I promise”.

The actress says she is not a film star

During the interview, Blunt also explained why he doesn’t consider himself a movie star, even though he has appeared in dozens of films throughout his career. When asked about the difference between being called an actress or a film star, the actress said, “I think most people would prefer to consider themselves (first) an actress.” As for herself, when Horowitz asked if she thought it could be both, Blunt quickly replied, “No, it’s disgusting. I don’t.”

He also said that his ‘Oppenheimer’ partner Cillian Murphy would also be “terrified of being called a movie star”. The actress currently stars in ‘Oppenheimer’ and will next be seen in David Yates’ (“Harry Potter”) drama ‘Pain Hustlers’, which will premiere on Netflix in October. She will also be seen next year in husband John Krasinski’s comedy Imaginary Friends (“A Quiet Place”) and in the David Leitch-directed series The Fall Guy adaptation (“Bullet Train”). ,

Watch the full interview and trailer of ‘No Limit Do Amanha’.