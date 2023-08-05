Emily Blunt joins top 5 Oscar predictions for Best Supporting Actress

Emily Blunt’s career has been filled with tons of box office hits, but her latest performance may just net her her first Oscar. In “Oppenheimer” the actress shows a new side.

‘The Devil Wears Prada’ (2006), ‘Edge of Tomorrow’ (2014), ‘Sicario’ (2015), ‘A Quiet Place’ (2018), among many others. The career of the British actress has always been on the rise with one success after another. His most recent work was on Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer”. In the film J.J. Following Robert Oppenheimer as he builds the atomic bomb and with it becomes forever attached to the greatest weapon ever created, it’s a horrifying look at what humanity can do to itself. This new epic from the American director features a luxury cast like actors Cillian Murphy, Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr., Rami Malek, Florence Pughamong others. The one film that’s already making a splash at the OscarsEspecially the actress who plays Kitty Oppenheimer.

Emily Blunt is Catherine “Kitty” Oppenheimer, a biologist by profession, the wife of the American physicist who was instrumental in the creation of the atomic bomb. In a very successful performance, the actress aroused the interest of critics and the general public., In terms of awards, on various sites specializing in cinema Her name began to gain popularity and favors for taking home the gold statuette for Best Supporting Actress., According to the Gold Derby website, the British actress is in fifth place with 2 in 19 chances.

Oscar nominations are still months away, but there’s already clear favoritism for two of the year’s movies, “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer.” In addition, it should be noted that Emily Blunt is in the same “situation” as Leonardo DiCaprio, with several outstanding performances, but still without an Oscar.

trailer | Emily Blunt is one of Oppenheimer’s stars

