Emily Blunt gives promising update on A Quiet Place 3

There’s a good chance that A Quiet Place 3 will happen, as revealed by actress Emily Blunt during an interview Josh Horowitz,

At the time, the actress said she had frequent meetings with Cillian Murphy and John Krasinski to discuss film ideas.

still in second place blunt, a quiet place 3 it will only happen to him in the cast if Murphy return and Krasinsk To drive.

“Well, Cillian (Murphy) and I were talking to John (Krasinski) about it last night. We were sitting on a terrace, all drinking together and saying, ‘You know what would be cool? We will keep going like this…’ I think this will be possible only when we all make films together.’ blunt The actress said, “I don’t want it to be with a different director if we work with another director.”

It is noteworthy that, a derivative of the franchise, A Quiet Place: Day 1 is set for March 8, 2024 and will take place in the same period as the flashbacks, before the origin story. A Quiet Place: Part IIWhen Earth falls victim to an alien invasion.

The cast will join the spin-off film lupita nyong’o, Djimon Hounsou, Alex Wolff (hereditary) and joseph quinn (Stranger Things).

we know hope Paramount Pictures It’s that this film will help establish a larger A Quiet Place franchise that the creative team can continue to build upon for years to come.

Read more about A Quiet Place:

A third film in the main franchise has already been announced, and it will hit theaters in 2025, with still no set date. hope so Josh Krasinski Returning as director and screenwriter.

On a farm in the United States, a Midwestern family is pursued by a sinister ghostly entity. To protect themselves, they must remain absolutely silent at all costs, as danger is triggered by sound perception.