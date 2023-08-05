Emilia Clarke says “Secret Invasion” discusses ‘fundamental themes of humanity’

Imagine you can’t trust anyone. Not your parents, your kids, your partner. Worse: not even the superheroes who have saved Earth from countless disasters in recent years. That’s the central dilemma of the Marvel series “Secret Invasion,” coming to Disney+ with a weekly release this Wednesday, June 21.

The story follows Marvel’s super spy Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) who, following the events seen in Captain Marvel, 2019, realizes that Earth has been invaded by Skrulls – aliens who can assume any human form. Can And worse: Not everyone is as friendly as Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) – and a group of them want to destroy humanity in order to take control of Earth. Obviously, you have to stop them. But how?

This story, which follows from one of Marvel Comics’ main arcs, is nothing new in theaters or on television. John Carpenter already had something similar with the acclaimed science fiction “The Enigma of Another World” (1982) and, before that, Philip Kaufman caused chaos with “Body Snatchers” (1978). On television, it’s a good idea to have “The Peacemaker” parodies of “Rick and Morty” (in a Total Rickel episode) and “The Butterflies” from DC.

How is Marvel different from these other stories? Simple: Bet on more political intrigue with a touch of espionage. In an interview with Estado, Ben Mendelsohn, actor of Talos, a good Skrull, says “the tone of the series is very different”. “It’s much more important. Things are pretty hopeless here. And Talos can’t give up. The world has put a lot of pressure on him. There are times that are good. But it’s a tough environment.”

This is evident in the first two episodes, which have already been screened by Estadao. Right from the beginning, the series talks about fake news, misinformation, paranoia. There are political conspiracies – with supernatural ones – that are being weaponized as symbols of American power. Not even Nick Fury is safe with the help of Talos. It seems that the whole world has turned against him.

Conflict

“The issues we are discussing here are truly fundamental to humanity. The idea of ​​refugees finding a home is directly related to the amount of wars and conflicts we have. The more conflict there are, the more refugees Will be”, questions Emilia Clarke, best known as Daenerys Targaryen on “Game of Thrones” and making her Marvel debut as Talos’ daughter Jiya.

The actress continues, “But where is their home and who has the right to choose whether it is home or not? And once they are there, what rights do they have compared to who was there before? It An important issue.”

However, Ben remembers that there is no need to take the series so seriously. “It’s always important to remember that it’s all part of the entertainment and you can watch and enjoy it. But if you want more, there’s a lot more on offer, and I think it’s the best Being able to engage and just relax and say ‘ah, I like this’ or ‘that’s what it’s about’, and then be able to engage in discussion about the topic and so on .. So both things are offered”, says the Talos actor.

Emilia comments, “It’s wonderful to see these beloved characters, who you care about so much and who you’ve seen in so many other situations, grapple with these basic issues.”

