Ed Sheeran surprises his followers by serving hot dogs: is he disrespecting customers? – music

Ed Sheeran is one of the most important musicians working today. The British singer-songwriter and musician is the most listened-to artist in the world, earning around 80 million monthly listeners on streaming services. your last albumSubtract (Deluxe), The Weeknd breaks records with over 273 million plays in a single week, your song ‘your size’ currently topping the charts with over three thousand million plays across platforms, and 1 artist on the Billboard Artist 100 list,

a symbol of industry, and at only 32 years old, we can still expect a lot of great music composed by Edward. But apart from music, Ed Sheeran is one of those artists who rarely betrays his fans, He is always dependent on his huge community, and he likes to go on the road to be with them, a phenomenon that is always a trend in the network. One of the most recent was a waiter who shared it with his followers during his tour of Atlanta, an adventure he shared on Instagram in late May.

Last Saturday, July 29, Ed Sheeran surprised his Chicago fans. Prior to his concert at Solphire Field – in which he set a historic sales record -, fans could see the artist serving hot dogs at a famous fast food spot in the city. El Puesto is renowned for the quality of its hot dogs and its special treatment of the customer. And no, it’s not for a good deal, quite the opposite. They are known for constantly insulting customers and saying tacos while preparing and serving food.

The place is already a symbol of the city of Chicago, so Sheeran based himself there to help serve hot dogs to the workers., The first customers recognized it by sharing it on the network, within minutes there were already people in front of food outlets making gum to buy peritos, or simply taking photos while singing. If more than 70,000 people paid to see Ed Sheeran’s concert, it was not unusual to think that many more people would go to see the singer serve fence dogs, and that too for free.

This kind of act by the British singer explains why his fans love him. It’s not just because of his music, but because he dedicates his time to having these kinds of interactions with his followers, which not all artists do.

Ed Sheeran’s latest album: ‘Subtract (Deluxe)’

This record project was published in May of this year, and has been a complete success, having earned itself a place on the Billboard 200 albums list. The disc contains 18 songs that he has been performing in his concerts since 'Subtract'. The composer had already announced that this work would be the end of his first musical quintet – announced that there would be another sonnet, but of non-mathematical notation –.