Ed Sheeran surprises his fans by serving hot dogs in ‘Weiners Circle’

Click here to read the English version.

This iconic hot dog village north of chicago What is the use Street food With humiliation in life if the husband imagined that someone likes him Ed Sheeran I will be a part of your team, even if it is only for at least 10 minutes of your life.

Despite not following the ‘misbehaviour’ star that identifies the venue and becomes part of its attraction, the rest of the crew were let off the hook on Saturday afternoon. Sheeran I stand behind the counter serving hot dogs.

‘Our new trainee @EdSheeran has a lot to learn, he is very nice and kind’, The Wieners Circle published on the social network X on Saturday.

The British star spent just 10 minutes working out at The Wiener’s Circle, hours before she was due to perform in front of 73,000 spectators at Soldier Field.

The idea that Sheeran was sharing hot dogs eventually brought together a whole crowd of people around the port, as well as a whirlwind of photos and videos on social networks of Sheeran serving beef sausages stuffed with ‘everything’. Done.

monday ragen eggertresponsible for the social network of Wiener Circle, the singer managed to share a 100 dogs Among fans-customers. Eggert also told Block Club Chicago that Sheeran felt a bit confused when the staff started hurling insults at his customers, as he seemed ignorant of Puesto’s tradition of serving tattered customers, but quickly He got to know what was happening.

“Today I served hot dogs at @wienerscircle,” Sheeran wrote on Instagram. This place is famous in Chicago for serving hot dogs and insulting their customers. I am mesmerized’.

Related Articles