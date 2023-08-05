Dwayne Johnson finally talks about Black Adam 2 cancellation and blames DC’s leadership change

Dwayne Johnson has been considered one of the most successful actors in Hollywood for many years already and he is also one of the most loved actors of the public. The actor was well aware that action strips were his safe place, and there he could find great success in Tequila, which is why his transition to the world of superheroes was expected to mark an important step in his career. Unfortunately, Black Adam (52%) didn’t turn out to be the great platform they’d hoped for, and after so much time has gone into detail about the matter in a new interview, it’s time to ask for their take on what went wrong. For.

The DC Cinematic Universe has always been very complex. Before they tried to unify their characters like Marvel, the company had several adaptations that were really successful, and although the idea of ​​working on a franchise was promising, they intended to take things a step further and do less. Had to reach the competition in time. The timing created an ideal scenario for disaster. Zack Snyder’s presence was attractive at first due to his background in adaptations like 300 (60%) and Watchmen, Los Vigilantes (65%), but El Hombre de Acero (55%) disappointed fans and turned out to be an utter hell. Started. The times go and go between fights, defenses, and serious cases of indifference among the knowledgeable public.

Despite very positive aspects such as the casting of Henry Cavill or Gal Gadot, which were lauded by the majority from the very beginning, many expected things to turn around to leave the DCEU with someone else ahead. arrival of walter hamada This left followers deeply divided, and the rift has still not healed, resulting in the news that James Gunn and Peter Safran would remain leaders of the brand and responsible for the franchise, affecting a large section of the public and others. Decided to boycott anything that isn’t in the Snyderverse.

While the company tried to deal with its final cuts, stripping, lawsuits, disputes, and changes of leaders, Dwayne Johnson remained stagnant in DC for a specific reason. More than a decade ago, the actor was offered the opportunity to join the saga that befell Shazam or Black Adam. To make this important decision, the interpreter turned to the votes of his fans, and it was the same with the list of famous villains. The theme is that Straup’s production was always very contradictory, in part because of what happened to the producer and in part because of what the actor wanted to get from the adaptation.

for johnson, black adam This meant returning to a DC hero and, in his view, it did not matter the personality’s origins, nor that the brand’s natural leader was another personality. Taking advantage of the uncertainty about the DCEU and fans’ desire to see the show again Henry Cavill Like Superman, The Band was promoted on the premise that things would change for the franchise and start something new, but with Cavill’s presence. In the end, their debut was pretty mediocre and all planes went down within a few weeks david zaslav I want to know about your new key figures.

Now Johnson is ready to speak on the whole matter. during an appearance on the podcast hurt heart (Via screenrant) by Kevin Hart, the actor explained:

I think ‘Black Adam’ is caught in the vortex of the new leadership. And in that moment, when we were producing ‘Black Adam’, developing it, filming ‘Black Adam’, we got scared of Un Poco because of Covid and Sierras, (Luego) we got up . So many changes in Hubo leadership. And as you know, every time you have a company, but especially one of this size and magnitude, it’s a company that’s quoted on a stock exchange, and you have these people in leadership All change happens, you have people who are involved creatively, fiscally, philosophically going to make decisions because of not agreeing.

The actor added:

Siempre Ser Uno de los Mayores Misterios. You have the biggest race of your career. Of course, in China, it might have been more like US$100 or US$200 million. You are a superhero and you want to expand your franchise. Back to Superman and Henry Cavill, whose world has become obsessed. And we created a diverse portfolio of superheroes, where we only have men and women of color in ‘Black Adam. So I believe ‘Black Adam’ was one of those movies that got caught in the network of new leaders. But after all, do you know what it is? It’s like if I got a new Duno, I bought an NFL team and said: ‘That’s fine, that’s not my coach, that’s not my field marshal.’ It doesn’t matter how many times you win the Super Bowl, it doesn’t matter how many rings we got, I’m going with someone else.

At first, Johnson kept in touch with Gunn to see if Black Adam could stay in his universe, but it looks like the director’s plans are very clear and the actor was in a moment that some saw as his Considered quite insulting. I made However, it’s not falling out with Cross Arms and is already working on a live action adaptation of Moana: Un Mar de Aventuras (96%) and a new spin-off called Fast & Furious 10 (65%).

