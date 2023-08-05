Dwayne Johnson doesn’t understand why there isn’t a Black Adam 2

Dwayne Johnson will continue to consider Black Adam 2 unless the original film becomes a success.

Dwayne Johnson was intended to be the great savior of the DC Comics movies, but he hasn’t been able to bring back the money he expected. However, in his friend Kevin Hart’s Heart to Hart program, which can be seen on Peacock, he tries to find out why he abandoned Black Adam 2 so soon.

“The personality was caught in the vortex of the new leadership. There have been many changes in leadership. Every time you have a company, a company that’s quoted on a stock exchange, and you have all these changes in leadership, you’ve got people who, creatively and financially, are at odds with those people. There are going to be decisions that cannot be agreed upon., I’m referring to Dwayne Johnson taking over from James Gunn and Peter Safran at DC Comics.

Not opening in China was a problem.

China did not release the first film due to Pierce Brosnan’s conflict with Tibet’s endorsement, and this meant not to raise between 100 and 200 million. As it stars Dwayne Johnson, while making it clear that he doesn’t understand why there isn’t a Black Adam 2.

“Ese Siempre Ser Uno de los Mayores Misterios”. I refer to this by saying that Gunn and Safran rejected tax abatement plans. “You have the biggest start of your career. Of course, in China, it could have been maybe $100 or $200 million more. You are a superhero and you want to expand your franchise. Find out what Superman and Henry Cavill’s life keeps you from going to Loco. And we created a diverse portfolio of superheroes where we only have Black Adam, men and women of color.

So now, all we can do is rewatch the film on HBO Max and hope the new delivery clears up everything that’s happened over the past 10 years. Meanwhile Dwayne Johnson continues his film career and we hope he brings us good action movies.