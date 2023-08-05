Dwayne Johnson: Black Adam’s cancellation would be “one of the great mysteries” in Hollywood history

DC has had many friends in the film world since its inception. It looks like things may change radically in the future, now that the new president is making the studio’s decisions. However, not all are in compliance with the proposed changes. Y is between them Dwayne Johnson Hints He Doesn’t Understand The Franchise’s Cancellation black adam,

In an interview with Kevin Hart on his show heart to heart ,Via), Dwayne Johnson expressed his feeling about the debut and departure of its anti-heroes from the DCEU in 2022. According to the interpreter, the decision not to continue the tax exemption is inconsistent SI consider myself Strong points of the film:

,(cancellation of duty free black adam, It will always be a great mystery, not only to me, but to our industry as well. You have the biggest race of your career. Of course, in China, to which another $100 or $200 million dollars could be added. You are a superhero and you want to expand your franchise. marks the return of Superman and Henry Cavill, who drove everyone crazy. and we created a diverse portfolio of superheroes where we have men and women of color black adam,





Prior to these points, Johnson explains that the film did not benefit from experiencing so many leadership changes at its production company. Actors make reference to when James Gunn and Peter Safranand converted to New President and CEO of DC Studios, In news, Gunn and Safran have announced a complete overhaul for the DC cinematic universe. Therefore, several cancellations of franchises were made official. black adam,

,black adam I was caught in the whirlpool of the new leader. There have been many changes in leadership. Each one has a company, a public company, and you have all these changes in leadership, you have people who will come in and make creative and financial decisions with people that you might not agree with.

asi puse, he is also the hero of red Alert (2021) compared the whole situation to the acquisition of an NFL team in which the buyer takes an attitude of “it’s not my coach, it’s not my field marshal”, adding that “it doesn’t matter how many times you win Whether it’s the Super Bowl or how many Anilos you have, you’ll go with someone else”.

And Johnson has reason to indicate that with $67 million, black adam Proved to be his best debut as a hero, the film did not live up to the expectations. With an assumption of $260 MDD, STRAP ended its trading performance with a disappointing $393.3 MDD. At the time, it was reported that this could cost Warner between $50 and $100 MDD.







