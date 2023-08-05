During the show, Cardi B got drunk and retaliated from the microphone

cardi b Got drunk during a performance in Las Vegas and didn’t let it go. The rapper forcefully threw his microphone into the audience, and the team had to calm him down while he addressed a few words to the perpetrator of the incident. Music kept playing in the background. Watch:

The singer isn’t the first to do so: several artists have asked the public not to throw objects on stage. baby rexaFor example, he was injured in the face by a cell phone thrown at him during a demonstration. same happened with Drake,

In recent weeks, other musicians have also been targeted, such as lil nas x it is p!nkOne who has received ashes from a dead person. adele He also asked fans to “stop playing” these things.

“People get excited and that can be dangerous,” he said. billie eilish About fans throwing objects on the concert stage, on the red carpet at premieres barbiein Los Angeles (via) People, Singer’s elder brother, finnessHowever, he did consider that the public does not always throw things at celebrities with the intention of impressing them, but to attract their attention.