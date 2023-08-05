Dune – Part 2 poses a problem for Marvel’s premiere

Both films are scheduled for autumn, but they have priority for the most prestigious screening rooms.

another thing is Warner Bros. pictures The premiere of the film Dune – Part 2 Badla Denis Villeneuve The week before on a Cabeza Day for Marvel Studios.

The Marvels is the next premiere of La Casa de las Ideas 10 November, just a week after the second part of Dune debuted in cinemas. However, Denis Villeneuve’s film has a global exclusivity for being screened in IMAX theatres.

It follows that during its first two weeks in The Marvel Print, Dune – Part 2 will not be available in premium-format theaters until three weeks of exclusivity are completed.

IMAX CEO, richard gelfondI suspect that Warner has delayed the premiere of Dune – Part 2 until 2024 and that, alas, relying on the Marvel movie pill is also an optional suitcase.

Will Dune 2 Be Delayed And The Marvels Will Be Given A “Through Redemption”?

Of course, Dune – Part 2 is suspected of a possible delay group of actors, The film’s stellar cast can’t promote it while it’s in Huelga, which has no plans to end any time soon.

like don’t count with the stars Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Austin Butler, Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin, Florence Pugh, Stellan Skarsgard, Christopher Walken or Dave Bautista On the press tour, it will be a stick for Warner.

Despite this, Richard Gelfond’s confidence indicates that the second installment of the adaptation of the science fiction novel Frank Herbert There will be no delay in adopting the IMAX specification.

If so, The Marvels will have the same problem that Mission Impossible: Deadly Sentence – Part 1 faced with Oppenheimer and their exclusivity in IMAX theaters. In some sense, the decision will be made by Warner, unless Disney definitely decides to move the calendar.