Dua Lipa Receives Third Claim For Copyright In ‘Levitating’

Dua Lipa is facing a lawsuit in Los Angeles from musician Bosco Cante, who claims the British pop star and her record label Warner Music Group never got permission to include recordings of his device. talk box Reminds me of a ‘Levitating’ song.

Kante claims in the lawsuit that the use of his performance among three remezclasses of Lipa’s successful song infringes on his rights as a songwriter because, according to the oral agreement, Kante composed the part with his own electronic instrument. , it can only be used in the original recording. Sing.

According to the demand presented on Monday, Kante has the right to earn more than $ 20 million from the music.

Representatives for Kante, Lipa and WMG did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Lipa has already faced other copyright demands on ‘Levitating’: one from reggae group Article Soundsystem was dismissed in conjunction and songwriters Sandy Linzer and L.J. Another one from Russell Brown follows its course.

Kante created the Electrospit Talk Box, a device taken from the body and connected to a telephone or synthesizer that could produce sound vibrations like a musical instrument. Kante’s website says that Talk Box has been used by rappers Kanye West, Big Boi and J.J. It has been performed in songs by musicians such as Cole.

Demand states that producer Stefan Kozmeniuk approached Kante in 2019 to produce the track. talk box For ‘Levitating’, Kante stated that they had verbally agreed to a license which stipulated that its recording would only appear on the original track and could not be reused.

‘Levitating’ was featured on Dua Lipa’s successful 2020 album nostalgia for the future, The song peaked at number 2 in 2021, spending 77 weeks on Billboard’s US Hot 100 singles list.

Per Thorn’s demand, Lipa reused her work without permission in three renditions of ‘Levitating’: one by DJ The Blessed Madonna with pop star Madonna and rapper Missy Elliott, another with rapper DaBaby and a third with rapper DaBaby. Lipa performed at the American Music Awards. ,