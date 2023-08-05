Drake makes history by winning 5 million in solo concert

About Drake, we’re used to breaking all kinds of music records and earning (and spending) huge amounts of money. The interesting thing is that today’s news combines both the things in one.

yes the canadian just finished break the record To earn more money in the same city at the same time with a live show. Your recent visit to Paro N Washington DC For some concerts in the days of July, he has become the first rapper to overcome them 5 million of the benefit in a solo concert at the same stadium.

Drake breaks another record at a concert

According to tour info, the Capital One Arena concerts brought in over $5 million in sales each night, which logically totals- 10 million dollars Billing in just two days. Yes, these numbers are bonafide insanity.

Los Dos Colgarón Shows Los Cartales Day sold out, approximately 34,000 people per night and an average of $293 per ticket. Nor can we immediately decide that the tickets were cheap. As such, this series of Drake’s concerts in the capital of the United States are the kind of shows that have earned him the most money in his entire successful career.

As a restriction, to make one more record that bites the same as me, not one more. Tour by ‘Big Steppers’ Kendrick Lamar First up there as the highest grossing tour in all of hip hop history.

El Tour de Lamar surpassed the previous two records that claimed the records and they were his own. drake and migos, In relation to the previous ones, they invoiced the fraillera $110.9 million in tickets, stopping in 73 cities and selling nearly one million tickets.

It’s clear that going to a Drake concert is a landmark event, right?