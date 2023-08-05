Drake, Gigi Hadid and other celebrities mourn the death of Angus Cloud

We.

found out this week angus cloudthat gives life character from fez in popular ‘Euphoria’ series, He died at the age of only 25. The family revealed the sad news in a statement, which is where you can find out The artist had recently given up on his life due to the death of his priestAn unbearable loss for him. However, this hypothesis has not been officially confirmed. As expected, social networks have reacted with surprise and sadness to his death. On platforms such as Instagram or Twitter, heartfelt words of affection and other tributes poured in for the artist, described by his close friends as a “wise soul” who may finally “rest”.

rapper drakeOne of the makers of the above series, having been one of the first makers say goodbye to angus cloud in the virtual field, defining it as A boy from “Buen Corazon”, “Le Icharemos mucho de menor”, the actress has confirmed her role Kerry Washington, There model gigi hadid Thus he has expressed his appreciation to the interpreter. “I worked with him on a few occasions, but then I felt drawn to his noble and kind spirit. My heartfelt condolences to your loved ones. May your soul rest in peace”, he wrote on his Instagram profile. coleman sundaya friend of yours ‘Excitement’has used his tribute to claim greater attention and vigilance to mental health. “It doesn’t get more sweet, genuine and original than this. I loved this boy, he was always smiling. I hope your wise soul finds rest. Take care of your loved ones, take care of them”, Subraydo said.