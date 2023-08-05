Drake Bell talks about the opacity of Hollywood

famous singer and actor, Drake BellThe actor, best known for his role in the popular series “Drake & Josh,” is back on set with a new tour of Latin America. In an interview with UnoTV, I say thisYour new subject talks about the opacity of Hollywood.

Although Drake Bell is one of the agreeable members of the Latin public, he has expressed your difficulty in learning Spanish in the United States, but you feel more comfortable practicing it when you are in Mexico with your friends.

in your last sentence, Singer expresses his feelings about Hollywood in “Going Away”, stating that it is a place full of pressures and he needs to get away from that environment. For Bell, the pressure of being in the entertainment center was a contributing factor in taking a break and considering his career.

“All that pressure from Hollywood, and Hollywood is a dark place, as soon as you cut it, I felt it a lot when I was writing the song and I wanted to express my frustration and how long it takes to finish. And take a time out from all those Hollywood reflectors”. Drake Bell

Path to Success in the Entertainment Industry It hasn’t been easy for Bell. He explains that working in Hollywood from childhood brings with it many responsibilities and demands Personal and professional life can be affected of artists.

“I don’t look at you as a kid when you work in Hollywood, you know you just get excited and say yeah, it’s hard (…) My career is a blessed one, especially Here, people embrace my music and it’s really my passion, more so here than anywhere else.” Drake Bell

singerand expresses gratitude for the support received from Mexico and Latin America in general. The connection with the Latin audience is unique and special to him, and ensures that the love he receives in the region is incomparable and truly meaningful to his career.

artist impressed by your return to los escanarios, and specifically, Mexico, where five festivals are scheduled in cities such as Mexico, Mexicali, Guadalajara and Querétaro. After a brief hiatus from music, Drake Bell is ready to unveil his new album and delight his fans live.

The singer’s followers could enjoy his music live Next August 11 at Auditorio BB of Mexico City.