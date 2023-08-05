Doja Cat’s drastic change in music: A song filtered from her upcoming album ‘Hellmouth’ – Musica

La cantante de los Nº1 como’kiss me more‘O’Woman‘It took years to stay on top of the industry, and now we totally know the Los Angeles interpreter’s style. but apparently, This music style is not your true self, from now on it will change,

In an interview with V Magazine, Doja confesses that, so far, he’s been making tasteful, marketable and sellable music., And that’s what he’s allowed to be where it is now. The singer has been undergoing a transformation for the past few months, showing her most outrageous side to the public, We could see this at Gala Met 2023, when she disfigured her face with a cat prosthesis in tribute to Karl Lagerfeld’s cat, or at Paris Fashion Week, when she showed up with 30,000 red crystals on top of her skin. were given

“I am very inspired by our current algorithms on Instagram. Artists who inspire me through painting, fashion, makeup and architecture. I changed my approach to art in a big way.

This change in personality can also be seen in his next album.hell skeleton‘, which would be the fourth in his discography, and one that would take several months to work on. At the moment we don’t know anything about the finale of its release, and whenever Doja is asked about the album, the singer tends to deflect the interviewer.

“I don’t consider myself a rock star. Soon they made pop music”, says the singer. but he also admitted that His new album will include rap, soul, R&B and jazz elements., because it represents how you feel: bored, sensual, and free. That is why he wears black, metallic or reprehensible clothes.

Already we can see an Adelento of the new Doja Cat in her new single.Attention‘, where the lyrics describe the need for attention more than love, and express a sense of security in oneself. In the video clip, Doja walks on the road without affecting the people around her.

Official video for ‘Pay Attention’

Han passed many days Direct From Instagram, Doja Cat Filters A New Song From Her New Album, call yourself ‘paint the town red’ And the clip of the singer painting on cloth of different colors while singing this song has gone viral on the network. The New Doja Cat Isn’t A Future Project, It’s Already HereAnd the lyrics of his new songs confirm it:

Live clip from Instagram where ‘Paint the Town Red’ is filtered