Doja Cat has lost over 180,000 followers on Instagram – METRO 95.1

The Woman singer lost these followers on Instagram and deleted her account from threads after criticizing her fans in a series of messages that have since been deleted.

Earlier this week, Doja, who is very outspoken on social media, lashed out at her fans on the internet. The artist addressed most of his criticism to the people who created fan accounts dedicated to him and who called themselves “kitten”A name he had given to his followers in the past.

As a result of his amazing comments, the 27-year-old artist Lost over 180,000 followers on Instagram in the past few weeksAs pointed out by Hype Auditor.

In one of the already hazy messages shared by the artist on Twitter, he wrote: “False fans can’t call themselves s**t. If you call yourself ‘Gatito’ of **King ‘Kittens’, it means you have to leave your phone and get a job and help your parents around the house.,

antes de borar los menesjes, doja called “Scary” For a Twitter/X user to use their official name, Amala Dlaminias username.

The singer’s enthusiasm apparently led to several fan accounts being deactivated.

Doja is currently preparing for a national tour across the United States, which begins later this year. The first concert will take place on October 31 at the Chase Center in San Francisco.