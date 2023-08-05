Doja Cat: Doja Cat has lost nearly 500,000 followers on Instagram after dissing her fans. news | LOS40 Mexico

Doja Cat generated controversy on social networks, instead combating it in a “gross” way for her followers. threads, Ques le pidieron que les senta un mensaje decindoles que los “queria mucho”.

On the other hand, the singer replied that he could not do so, “Ya que ni siqueira los conocías”. I guess in the face of such a response, his fans got furious and started flooding it with messages, including “She was famous which is why they supported her”.

You can also read: Resident launches “I Want to Be a Ballista” with a controversial video starring Ricky Martin

So the singer wrote and so when she got this she opened her account threadsNo doubt deleting it altogether rather than the fact that negative comments were being closed.

To her bad luck, things didn’t end there as her message resulted in her Instagram account unfollowing her 500,000 people.

the last one happened between them July 23 and 24, And even though the bloodbath of followers is exaggerated and ostentatious, we have to be honest and recognize that it doesn’t seem like much to know that the artist has 25.7 million solo followers on Instagram, even though that number is still huge.

You might be interested: Filtered possible setlists of RBD concerts in Mexico

Despite Threads’ controversy, the cast also bore as their fans themselves “kittens” (something like “Gattitos”) as an abbreviated form of the singer’s stage name. It was then that he said the following:

“False fans don’t call themselves bullshit. If you call yourself a “kitten” or “kitten” it means you need to get off your phone, find a job, and help your parents around the house.

We recommend you: Bad Bunny, Travis Scott and The Weeknd unite their talents to sing ‘KPOP’

At that moment, a fan remembered that the name was an invention of his for his followers, to which Doja Cat replied:

“That was when I was a drunken teenager”.