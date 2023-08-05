DGSPC Opens Mental Health Pavilion for La Victoria Prison Inmates

Santo Domingo Dominican Republic).- The Directorate General of Prison and Correctional Services (DGSPC) has opened a Mental Health Pavilion at La Victoria National Prison to provide individual attention to prisoners diagnosed with mental disorders.

The medical pavilion with a total area of ​​100.25 square meters accommodates 24 prisoners and is equipped with 30 beds, three toilets and four showers.

Delivering the Act’s central speech, Director General of the Prison and Correctional Services Roberto Hernandez Basilio said that with the creation of this zone, prisoners with mental illness will be able to count on decent space and personalized attention. , while noting that this space was created in La Victoria for the first time and that there are plans to replicate it in other centers.





“In order to create this pavilion, an assessment was made in this prison with the director of health of the penitentiary system, and this premises was chosen as part of the crisis scheme that La Victoria has due to overcrowding, because we understand that we must prioritize individual attention to prisoners who have mental illness and are more vulnerable,” he said.

During the action, the canteen of this prison for the disabled was also opened, which can accommodate about 250 prisoners.

“This cafeteria, which was destroyed within a decade, the Attorney General’s office restored it so that prisoners can eat in a humane, organized way, improving the conditions of coexistence for those deprived of their liberty,” Hernandez said.

In this sense, Jocasta Lara, Deputy Director of the Hospital Centers Authority, highlighted the work that this prison management is doing, thanks to the desire and commitment to ensure that persons deprived of their liberty have access to basic services and rights. .

“From the National Health Service, we supported the system by giving them medical teams that they didn’t have, consisting of cardiologists, dentists, psychologists, therapists and psychiatrists, because there is a desire to do everything well,” he said. said.

In turn, the director of the National Bureau of Public Defense, Rodolfo Valentin Santos, said that he was aware of the huge efforts made by the leadership of the penitentiary system to ensure the basic rights of prisoners, despite the insecurity that exists in many centers.

“Much remains to be done but we have to start with those who need it most and creating such a space is a great achievement because these people were sleeping on the floor and were totally marginalized and under the constitution you can’t blame a friend friend in the medical field and everything from mental health to people who don’t have the reasoning ability to respond to the process, so we as a state must work together to make this a reality,” he said.

The event was also attended by representatives of the judicial, religious and medical fields, as well as the leadership of the DGSPC.

Among the prisoners to be housed in the area are 11 with psychotic disorders due to substance abuse, three with schizophrenia, three with bipolar disorder, and seven with mood and personality disorders.