Depression in Mexico and its impact on mental health

Depression, a mental illness that affects a large number of adults in Mexico, has been studied by the Mental Health Services (SAP) of the Ministry of Health. There are currently an estimated 3.6 million adults with depression in the country, a figure that has increased significantly due to the COVID-19 pandemic, doubling the prevalence of the condition compared to previous years. In this article, we will analyze in detail the situation with depression in Mexico, its relationship with mental health and the impact it has had on the population.

Rising Depression During the Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a major impact on the mental health of people in Mexico. Fear of infection, social isolation and general stress contributed to an increase in psychosocial problems, which is closely associated with the development of depressive episodes.

In addition to changes in diet, sleep patterns, and difficulties in social relationships, there has been an increase in substance use and violent acts, especially among adolescents.

A report by the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) shows that the pandemic has had a significant impact on mental health worldwide, with Mexico one of the hardest hit countries. The prevalence of anxiety and depression has more than doubled from pre-crisis levels.

Actions by the Mexican government to combat depression

Faced with this situation, the Mexican Ministry of Health has taken action to combat depression and other mental health issues. Through the Mental Health Service (SAP), the Technical Secretariat of the National Council on Mental Health (STConsame), and the National Commission on Addictions (Conadic), self-help and the promotion of mental health have been established as a priority, as well as the prevention, detection, treatment, and rehabilitation of such illnesses. like depression.

A recent amendment to the General Health Act opened up access to specialized mental health services, starting with the first level of care, which includes comprehensive care and psychosocial reintegration. In addition, more than 50,000 health professionals have been trained to identify and treat mental disorders such as depression, anxiety and addictive substance use.

Approach to depression in Mexico

Depression is a mental disorder characterized by symptoms such as decreased mood, feelings of sadness, difficulty concentrating, and disturbances in sleep and appetite. In severe cases, suicidal behavior and physical disturbances such as pain, tingling, and muscle stiffness may occur.

Treatment for depression varies depending on the intensity and type of symptoms. In mild cases, psychotherapy may suffice, while in severe cases, therapy, medication, and community support are required. It is imperative that people receive specialized medical care so that the disease does not become chronic and does not limit their life in all social areas.

In order to guarantee access to specialized addiction and mental health care in Mexico, the Citizens’ Assistance Center “Linea de la Vida” (800 911 2000) was established. This center provides services 24 hours a day and can provide information, guidance and emotional support to those in need. He also offers short-term interventions in situations of emotional crisis and can refer patients to specialized medical centers when personal intervention is needed.

