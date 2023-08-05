Depp vs. Heard, the documentary about the most famous judge of the decade, comes to Netflix

The most popular games come to Netflix (Netflix Capture)

Hollywood finds itself shaken in 2022 when the decision between one of its most popular actors begins, Johnny Depp, and his ex-wife, rising actress Amber Heard, following a series of allegations of violence and defamation.

The idea of ​​seeing two celebrities take a personal step in deciding which virtual concert could be followed by YouTube added a special interest to the case. It has become a global phenomenon. This was the first decision that went viral through TIC Toc Where #JusticiaParaJohnny and #AmberEsUnaMentirosa were some of the viral hashtags on social networks, which have now turned into public courts.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard face off at Juicio

“With virality you can manipulate public opinion, There are people who base a topic on the popularity of the network that guides your approach.”, says in an interview with the marketer Hugo Ernesto Menendez, an expert in social networks. This media phenomenon is analyzed in the documentary miniseries Deep Vs. heard, he debuts Netflix this August 16and where the nature of truth and its role in today’s society are questioned.

The case began when Depp sued The Sun for defamation in 2018, where in the British diary he said it “Wife Striker” in related articles Allegations of misconduct made by Heard. Instead of what the partner testified in 2020, the actor lost the verdict, but this only laid the foundation for a real dispute (between the actors and between the users of the social network).

The public is already positioning itself on one side or the other.Defamation lawsuit between Heard and Depp begins in 2022: He was accused in 2019 and counterclaimed in 2020. During the judicial process, The pair gave testimonials, testimonials and recordings In which he was heard accusing himself of indecent behavior. Esto fueled even greater media scrutiny and public interest in the case. Meanwhile, this happened to Depp TIC Toc and reached 11.5 million followers.

Johnny Depp and Amber during the trial (AP Photo, Archive)

Cybra, an Israeli firm that monitors misinformation online, then analyzes it on related profiles Johnny and Amber found that 13,664 real accounts used the hashtag in favor of the actor. I have to say that 612 supported Ember. More than a thousand fake profiles are also interactuben.

“Mainly fake accounts or bots They are used for political purposes because you can exert influence from the digital space.Point to the expert.

Six-week media trial, Virginia court jury The decision came in favor of Johnny DeppAmber Heard was sentenced to pay $15 million (which would eventually exceed $10 million) for defaming the actor in a column. Washington Post, where she presented herself as a victim of domestic abuse.

Resolution passed from legal and social realm: In a feminist landscape where allegations of violence are on the rise, It also has an effect on the actors’ careers and public image. Disney pitches the idea of ​​a sixth delivery Pirates of the Caribbeanand the participation of Depp and Amber in the starring roles has been reduced to a strap Aquaman.

A scene from Diario de un seductor, the film where Johnny Depp and Amber Heard met (Credits: ScreenGeek)

today both want to recover Johnny continues to find support on the network with over 16 million followers TIC Toc, Mayo premiered the film Jean du Barry in France, while returning to the stage with Heard in the Fire, which was presented in Italy the previous month. The failed relationship between Dappy Heard (2012-2016) has become a viral nightmare.