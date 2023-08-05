David Hockney to display a portrait of Harry Styles at the National Portrait Gallery

EFE.- British artist david hockney will present a Picture What is up with that? singer harry stylesone of the mayors current pop starsin a new exhibition in National Portrait Gallery,

monday art gallerywhich reopened its doors in June after three years of renovation work, pictured styles This will be one of more than 30 new people included in the sample HockeyWhich will open its doors on 2 November and tickets for which can be bought in advance.

The museum broadcast a picture of artist drawing class styles smiling pose. exponent of in the same direction appears in the classic pop style In HockeyWith an orange and yellow jacket, Tejanos pants, and a pearl collar.

Photo: Getty Images

There exhibition ,David Hockney: Illustrations from Life,David Hockney: Illustrations from Life“) will miss again featured work By the prolific artist in his studio in Normandy (France) between 2021 and 2022.

Despite the fact that the show was open for 20 days in March 2020, I had to close the doors due to the confinement due to Covid. in that time, Hockey made three new painting Which will be seen for the first time.

Photo: Getty Images

The exhibition, which includes more than 160 works in total, will be open until January 21, 2024.