Daniel Casalnovo is going through a difficult moment of health: a harsh phrase that worried everyone

Daniel Kazalnovo He opened his heart and decided in the last few hours to communicate the difficult present he is going through. The designer shared a video on Instagram in which he said that his children do not want to see him, that he has panic attacks and that he cannot come to terms with the death of his mother. “i don’t want to live“, he assured.

IN Intruders (America) They considered the issue and panelist Karina Yavikoli provided additional information on the plight of the couturier’s current situation. “You have panic attacks, health problems from a very serious covid that almost led to death And in his life comes a turning point: death of his mother“, he pointed out.

Release of Daniel Casalnovo

In a clip he shared with the Reflection legend, the designer began, “And today it occurred to me to tell you a couple of things after all this time. I don’t think I did it out of shameWhy would they say… I already took off my mask and now I don’t care.”

With a sad look, remembering better times, he said, “I would like to be 18 again. I would like my mom to be alive again, my dad to be alive. To my ex-wife, my four children“.

In one of the most difficult passages of the release, Daniel began:My life is cut short. Today I want to go back and bring my mother back to life. Because of covid, my mom left this piece of shit and I couldn’t even say goodbye, because I was accepted and I was sick for a month. I almost die. I would like to die because I don’t want to live. I always say it, I don’t make eye contact.”

Assuring that he was angry with God and that he was unhappy, he added:i’m alone today. I’ve never been in a relationship again and I wish I could.” On the other hand, he pointed out that fame also has its price: “Before, when they didn’t know me, I felt very good with my wife. When I met, we divorced. I have lost two children and three grandchildren who I haven’t seen them for a long time, they don’t want to see me“.

Finally the designer ended up saying that he needed the dog’s company and that he was looking into the possibility of adoption. “The truth is that I don’t have good days, so sometimes I prefer either not a good day or a bad one … No day, go with my momthat maybe he is better than me,” he concluded.

How to help a person with depression?

Liliana Tettamanti, psychoanalyst specializing in childhood and adolescence and Vice-Chancellor of the University Institute of Mental Health of the Psychoanalytic Association of Buenos Aires, pointed out there is no single reason depression.

Tettamanty noted that it is very difficult for a person with depression to say that he is not feeling well: “The other is rejected, but he becomes very aware. Sensitivity and empathy for the suffering of another is very important. And be careful, because depressive symptoms are a way of speaking.”

For a professional, it is key to be able to talk to this person to understand that he needs help: “This person feels that there is another person interested in him and that he is ready to help. First, you must acknowledge the feeling of discomfort. Second, have the strength to ask for help. Then it is important that you can surround yourself with pleasant experiences and accept the help of people who love you.

Supplement medical therapy

Daniel Tosso, a member of the Buenos Aires Psychoanalytic Association, told TN: “The main thing is to be able to speak. Of course, to communicate with the closest, trusted people, with family members. Then do a psychological consultation. Antidepressants do not solve the problem by themselves. This is solved by working through this situation in therapy, by addressing the points of conflict.

“You have to look for someone who you feel can help or understand you. The important point in this is to find someone who can accompany you. In general, depression is dominated by loneliness. You can be accompanied by many people, but inside you can feel very lonely, ”he added.