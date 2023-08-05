Dan Rosen, comedian who makes fun of famous houses: “Lo mas cerca de que han stat de un museo es la gala del mate” | art | icon design

One of the certainties that solidified during the confinement was that the gap that separates the economically privileged classes from the rest of the population is actually a chasm. The cult of fame that perpetuates a large part of our social mores has thrown up a crisis in the face of videos in which Hollywood actresses and actors or pop stars ask their followers to live in palatial residences and confined homes surrounded by gardens. requested to leave. , Arnold Schwarzenegger advised to “leave them at home as much as possible”, demonstrating that he has a pony and a donkey in his kitchen and that his stables have enough room for other animals. Ellen DeGeneres complained because her dining table wasn’t large enough to place a 4,000-piece puzzle in front of a glass window that led out a leafy line of tropical vegetation.

It would be naïve to think that it was then that the world learned of the privileges that the rich and famous enjoy every day, even if they became more visible – more tangible – than ever before. But what I exposed myself to more fleshly ways was the inexcusable lack of taste of those Priory I have to do it all, including the money to pay for that taste. During those months, isolated in his apartment, comedian Dan Rosen (New York, 31) became addicted to videos featuring celebrities in their homes. “I was obsessed and at the same time I hated looking at them,” says ICON Design. “They were all the same, they had the same tone and the decor was the same, it was disappointing”.

So I started adding analysis of those videos to his TikTok account. His followers began to grow: “I think people liked it because they saw the passion in him, and also some of the brutality that comes from the tradition of comedy”. Today he continues to make videos in which he uses corrosive humor to refer to the homes of Pharrell Williams, Tommy Hilfiger or the Kardashians, and elaborates ranking How about furniture that famous people should stop buying or art that rich people look down upon.

more information

“I believe these people care more about the aesthetics of status and wealth than about using the money they have to build a home that reflects their sensibility,” Rosen said. “Finding out what you really want, what you like, is more difficult than limiting yourself to copying and taking what you see in other homes or in magazines. There are many clichés within it, be they like Donald Trump or more techno millennial style, but what we all have in common is that we always see the same objects and narratives repeated, which is quite boring.

“Aburido” is a word that gets repeated constantly, and it seems to be considered the worst sin in interior decorating. But what is clear is that, when a celebrity opts for a recharged and quirky aesthetic — as is the case with Gwen Stefani or Dita Von Teese — it doesn’t look any less brutal. He says, “I really like Dita Von Teese’s house because it’s unique, even if I went there I would go crazy.” “In your case there’s a way too far to reach that original, but it sure seems at times like a madhouse or a museum room at home. There has to be a balance that allows you to be true to yourself without going overboard. Cara Delevingne also has a luxurious home, with each room in a different style. OK, maybe I’m being too harsh, but they can take it. After all, you have a lot of money”.

Roseanne, who’s creating a comic show and podcast Based on his videos, he studied fine arts, and even began practicing as a painter, an act that was well suited to a monologist. “But I thought I couldn’t have two stupid dreams at the same time, so I started focusing on comedy”, he recalls. This became his unique dedication after giving up on her. start up Where he worked as the creative director. However, he remained in contact with the artistic environment, where he retained a great deal of his friends. And a sensibility that, she assures, has always been laid inside.

Perhaps that’s why he pays special attention to the wall art in his home reviews. Some of his dark beasts are Damien Hirst, the Kavs or Banksy, whom he considers, above all, much-loved status symbols. “They are not subtle, they are showy in appearance and easily digestible due to lack of message”, he defines. “Muchos de elos sun tan Mainstream that, if these are in your house, whoever enters, even if he has no knowledge of the art, recognizes them. And you will be validated by Elo. But this single art tells you that you have money because you can buy expensive things. I seriously doubt that anyone who watches the Kavs can feel a deep connection with it.

Art as a status symbol is nothing new. Ale david Di Donatello was, among other things, a status symbol for the Medici family. But there are many wealthy people who use art in this way and they have also found artists who have created something profound or innovative, with an aesthetic sensibility. What I criticize is a boring art that goes no further than simple decoration. And there are artists who offer more than just decorative value to the viewer.

What matters do you value positively? For example, feminist conceptual artist Barbara Kruger’s work on Kendall Jenner’s home. Perhaps it’s because the wealthier you are, the better the results, but Kruger has ties to the Kardashians for their use of mass media symbols. You see a relationship there. Also Gwyneth Paltrow, who has Ruth Asawa, who said it’s fake, demonstrates a certain sensibility so that pizza doesn’t seem out of place in her home, without being boring too. Alicia Keys also has a fine art collection. If we except some crows than others.

Rosen believes Dalí to be one of the most underappreciated artists in history: “The subtlety lacking in Dalí and his Freudian side I find it old fashioned.” On the other hand, there are other Spanish artists that he admires and Picasso stands out. He joked, “I hope you don’t hate me in Spain for saying I don’t like Dali.” “Besides, he was a fascist, wasn’t he? Verdict for me: No le gusta Dali and Tampoco le gusta Franco”.

neither franco nor the current trend lo quequi, the style or art of the Japanese painter Yoshitomo Nara and many of his followers Dear in general. His diagnosis is, “this style fits with the growing infantilization of our culture”. “Many people want to understand art, but at the same time they are unwilling to make the effort to commit themselves to more complex aesthetic forms, so they take what they liked as children and make it great.” lead to the same level of actions.. In recent times we have been living with optimism and with this love Mainstream. That’s why it seems like Marvel’s skin is the same as Scorsese’s skin and should be treated as such, there’s nothing to study harry potter As if it is great literature in universities. Anything that is overly complex or requires education or research, we reject as elitist or pretentious. It can be, but not by definition”.

What kind of art would you like to see in the homes of ordinary people? normal people should be Picasso or Warhols! Jokes apart, if you want to be a collector and you’re not rich, you should rely more on your taste, as you won’t be able to buy what is validated by major fairs or galleries. This will encourage people to find something that has meaning to them, not what they think is popular, what they’ve seen in magazines or other homes. Don’t decorate your home for Instagram, but use items that speak to you on a personal level and that relate to you.

¿Y las casa de los richos, como deberian ser? You should be paying better art consultants! And who goes to museums, galleries. In general, I doubt that these people have been in many museums. La Gala del Mate no count.

You can follow ICON Facebook, Twitter, Instagramor subscribe from here to there newsletter,