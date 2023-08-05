Create100 campaign featuring Beyonce and other big names

Disney and Virgil Abloh Securities present a one-of-a-kind sculpture of Mickey from The Sorcerer’s Apprentice to celebrate Disney’s 100th anniversary and launch a creative celebration featuring some of the world’s most inventive minds. beyoncé, Christian Louboutin it is lang lang

Last Friday, July 28, A good start make 100, a global celebration of creativity in celebration of 100 years of Disney history. Some of the world’s most renowned visionaries, as well as the next generation of talents in fashion, music, art and other fields, have generously donated artwork, objects and experiences inspired by their personal connection to Disney, Pixar, Marvel stories and characters. , Star Wars and 20th Century Fox, all in support of Make-A-Wish®. To start things off, Disney is celebrating this release by donating $1 million to Make-A-Wish® to support the granting of life-changing wishes for children living with serious illnesses.

“Disney’s timeless stories and characters have made an indelible mark on pop culture around the world, transcending boundaries, industries and generations”said Tasia Filipatos, president of the Consumer Products, Sports and Publishing segment. “We can’t think of a better way to honor 100 years of Disney stories than by collaborating with this extraordinary group of visionaries in support of Make-A-Wish.”

To kick off the campaign, Disney teamed up with Virgil Abloh Securities to unveil a six-foot-tall anatomical statue of Mickey from the film The Sorcerer’s Apprentice. Imagination (1940) by Disney, at the Royal College of Art (RCA) in London. This life-size piece, titled “Structural Sorcerer – A Sorcerer’s Apprentice Mickey Sculpture,” was commissioned by Disney and designed by Alaska Alaska. “Honoring the enduring legacy of Virgil Abloh, The Sorcerer’s Apprentice Mickey sculpture draws inspiration from his work on the Grid furniture series and the Mickey Mouse illustration created in 2018 to celebrate Mickey Mouse’s 90th birthday”said Shannon Abloh, wife of the late artist.

“Structural magician – A magician’s apprentice Mickey sculpture” (Credit: David Parry/PA Wire)

in line with the campaign objective make 100 To inspire and support the next generation of talent, the “Structural Magician – The Magician’s Apprentice Mickey Sculpture” will be on display at RCA throughout the summer. Virgil Abloh had a close relationship with the Royal College of Art, which recently announced a grant in his name to support talented but financially constrained black British students. In an ongoing effort to foster the next generation of creators, Virgil Abloh Securities also invited multidisciplinary artist Favre Jonathan, who created a sculpture of Doctor Facilier from the film. A the Princess and the Frog (2009) by Disney, to be a part of Build 100.

Amazing new artifacts, items and experiences, as well as the stories behind them, will be coming soon. contribution of make 100 Featuring a variety of musical elements, recreations of comics and iconic movie props, all created by renowned talent such as global icons beyoncéfamous french fashion designers Christian LouboutinItalian Global Creative Director of Swarovski, Giovanna Engelbertchinese virtuoso pianist lang langpioneer of american fashion Tommy Hilfiger and famous brazilian artist Vic Muniz, In addition, global partners such as adidas, pandora it is coach Will also contribute unique pieces to the festival.

hey make 100 It will also feature talent from Latin America: Brazilian artists Nina Pandolfo, revolutionary change it is thiago toes, colombian singer sebastian travel it is carlos vives, Mexican gymnast Alexa Moreno it is mario rojas, Mexican artist Roberta Lobira, Peruvian designers jessica butrich and Venezuelan singer Gussie,

“We are very pleased to bring together the biggest names in music, art and sport that represent Latin America at the Create 100. It is something special to see our stories and characters being represented by these creative minds and one of the highlights of the campaign at the festival. One of the highlights of Disney’s 100th anniversary”said Jonathan Politi, vice president and general manager of Disney Consumer Products, Games and Publishing (CPGP) in The Walt Disney Company Latin America.

“Best wishes come from the imaginations of our boys and girls, and that creative spark is what drives their journey and their journey with us.” said Luciano Manzo, President and CEO of Make-A-Wish International. “Create 100 showcases the power of creativity to bring hope. This inspiring initiative will help fulfill the life-changing wishes of children around the world who are facing serious illnesses. We are extremely grateful for the support of Disney and all the artists involved.

For more than 40 years, Disney and Make-A-Wish have been granting wishes for more than 150,000 seriously ill children around the world. These wishes include shopping trips, studio visits, theme park and resort vacations, cruises, meeting artists and athletes, sports-themed experiences and more. Many people who work at Disney are also wish-granting volunteers, some are fathers and mothers of these children, or people who have already benefited from the Foundation.

