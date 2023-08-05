Concert week: arrive in Argentina in a week of special benefits for fans of live music

While the offer of concerts in Argentina does not stop growing and the visits of international artists in an increasingly fragile economic context, it brings a new concept designed for live music fans: concert weekA global initiative by Live Nation featuring a week of unique benefits.

Dell martes 8 al viernes 11 augustwill be disclosed through the social network of DF Entertainment (producer in charge of the show Taylor Swift, Roger Waters, red Hot Chili Peppers, weekend, bionic tanamong others), unique benefits per day.

Red Hot Chili Peppers will perform at River Plate on 24 and 26 November (Photo: Gentileza Prensa)

Some ads may be:

New tickets for sold out shows (due to the expansion of River Stadium).

-quick access (possibility of first entry into the building).

– Backstage Tour,

-special sale,

– access to sound tests,

-meet & Greet,

Roger Waters will play at River Plate on 21 and 22 November (Photo: Gentileza Prensa)

The benefits, which will be revealed without prior notice, were conceived from comments from the community of fans of the artists mentioned. In addition to the manufacturer’s network, you can consult the website of concert week for more information.