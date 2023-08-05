Columbia Agricultural Institute – ICA

Officials from the Colombian Agricultural Institute (ICA) in Arauca responded to a notification of an official neurological disease for suspected wild rabies and Venezuelan equine encephalitis in the municipality of Tame.

In Arauca, 13 notifications corresponding to neurological symptoms were received during 2023, of which four tested positive for wild-type rabies in cattle transmitted by hematophagous bats (Desmodus round) and one horse that tested positive for Venezuelan equine encephalitis; which constitutes a warning due to an increase in cases in endemic areas.

The ICA, as a public health authority, coordinates, monitors and evaluates prevention, control and eradication activities to prevent the introduction and spread of diseases that may affect various animal species in the country.

The strategies of the ICA National Project for the Prevention and Control of Wildlife Rabies in Colombia are based on attention to notification of neurological symptoms, the epidemiological characterization of the disease, and the implementation of control measures to reduce the rabies population. blood-sucking bats in some areas.

Rabies is an acute viral zoonotic disease with high mortality that affects all mammals, both domestic and wild, including humans, and is transmitted by contact with infected saliva through the bites or scratches of animals, blood-sucking bats.

For this reason, Institute staff at Arauca are working with the region’s manufacturers and departmental and municipal health service agencies to strengthen activities and strategies to prevent the spread of positive cases.

In this sense, the ICA is moving forward in risk prevention by carrying out vaccination activities for susceptible species such as cattle, buffalo, horses, pigs, sheep and goats, conducting health risk communication activities, distribution activities, directing producers to manifestations of neurological clinical signs. in susceptible species, planning captures blood-sucking bat (vampire) victims and conducts epidemiological studies in high-risk areas and affected areas.