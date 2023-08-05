Coca-Cola ABASA cares about the health and well-being of its employees

Guatemala. Coca-Cola ABASA has taken a step forward to strengthen and optimize healthcare services for its employees by opening the first “business model clinic” in the northeast of the country, in collaboration with the Guatemalan Institute of Social Security (IGSS), located at the factory in Santa Cruz, Rio Hondo, Zacapa.

The clinic in the service of Coca-Cola ABASA will serve more than 250 members in general consultation, immunization schedules, dispatch of essential drugs, laboratory tests, disease management, x-ray and imaging orders, and referral to medical facilities. specialties, including

“In 2023, we continue to partner with the country’s manufacturing sectors that need health, welfare, safety and other services that we can offer them in their workplaces. With the addition of Coca-Cola ABASA, we are bringing our vision of IGSS closer to you a reality,” said José Adolfo Flamenco Jau, President of the Board of Directors of the Institute of Social Security of Guatemala (IGSS).

In addition to many benefits, this cooperation will help to reduce consultation time in medical institutions and travel costs, which will allow faster and more effective care for its members.

“The strength of our people today is a key driver of our growth tomorrow. As part of our comprehensive recovery strategy, we value our collaboration with the Institute of Social Security of Guatemala (IGSS) as we will be able to continue to guarantee fast and affordable health care,” said Gabriela Arias, Legal and Corporate Affairs Manager, on behalf of Coca-Cola ABASA.

This implementation confirms Coca-Cola ABASA’s commitment to the well-being and health of its employees, ensuring the availability of healthcare services and creating a safe, productive and working environment.

Guatemalan Institute of Social Security (IGSS) and Coca-Cola ABASA confirm their commitment to the health and well-being of Guatemalan workers!

Fountain. Coca-Cola ABASA