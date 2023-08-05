Cillian Murphy in Fantastic Four? The Oppenheimer star answers whether he’d be open to playing a Marvel villain

Peaky Blinders fame, the actor might join the MCU for one of the studio’s most anticipated films.

With names like Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr. and Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy, one of the hottest actors of our time. Oppenheimer’s protégé, the actor best known for his work in Peaky Blinders, stars as the creator of the atomic bomb in Christopher Nolan’s latest film.

It is nothing new that the actor is also considered by Marvel fans as the ideal personality to play Doctor Doom in the upcoming Fantastic Four film. There is a lot of art that imagines what the actor would look like in the role of Victor Von Doom, previously played by Julian McMahon in the 2000s films, and by Toby Kebbell in the 2015 remake.

During the promotion of Oppenheimer, the actor was asked about the possibility of playing a villain in his involvement in the podcast happy sad confused, For him, the main point of starting any audiovisual project initially depends on the script – if it is well written, the chances of taking up a new challenge are great.

“Yeah, I think you’ve already answered the question. Yeah, I mean, I’m always open… It all depends on the script,” he said. So, I’ll read it… If someone sends me the script, I’ll read it. And you never know what might happen. That’s what I love about this industry – I had no idea Chris was going to call me, it just happens. That’s the beauty of the business in a way, it’s so unpredictable and intense that you don’t know what’s going to happen.”

Scheduled to hit theaters on May 1, 2025, the feature should reintroduce the Fantastic Four to the big screen and introduce the team to the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the first time. Casting is currently on hold due to the actors’ strike, Anything Can Happen, including the casting of Cillian Murphy for the role of Dr. destiny.

Meanwhile, Oppenheimer’s is still on display. To date, the film has grossed over $250 million at the global box office.