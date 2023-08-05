‘Chucky, El Muneco Diabolico’ returns to theaters with a remastered version (VIDEO)

35 years after its premiere, ‘Chucky’ returns to Peru via the big screen so you can see it in its original format for the first time.

The film that spawned one of the scariest Muneco cinematographic sagas of the 80s, Chucky, The Devilish MunekoIf will train again In the remastered version and in High Definition.

Directed by Tom Holland and starring Alex Vincent, Brad Dourif and Katherine Hicks, it comes back to frighten its fanatics again, who will remember the terrifying scenes of 1988, as well as meet the expectations of new generations who enjoy it at the cinema. Will be able to take first time.

Chucky, The Devilish Muneko Lalgara A Los Cinemas UVK L juves 10 august And tickets can be bought in advance through the above mentioned cinema’s website.

what is it about Chucky, The Devilish Muneko,

Beginning of chucky Uncover in the series the story of the assassin Charles Le Rey who takes refuge in a Muenecos factory after being chased by the police. It is here, through a voodoo ritual, that Charles transfers his soul from Chucky into the body of a Muneco named Luego, who becomes a birthday present for the kid Andy Barkley.

chucky He will try to take over the body of his new “Duno” and kill anyone who gets in his way. The success of this film and its psychopathic character has spawned several sequels over three decades and, until the most recent series, has made the diabolical muñeco one of the icons of horror cinema and Siglo’s most current part of popular culture.

curiosities of Chucky, The Devilish Muneko

1. Don Mancini, “The Priest”. chucky, When I was 22 and I was in university I believed in Muneco. He himself has said that on more than one occasion he has been intimidated by the original toy, which is in his studio.

2. The actor who killed serial killer Lee Ray is Brad Dourif. When Ray was about to be captured and killed by the police, I performed a ritual to transfer his soul to the player. In addition, the same actor lent his voice to the evil Muneko throughout the saga.

3. chucky You have 45 Asesinato in your Haber, but you have a code: Never Asesina Niños.

4. In the original script, it was stated that Andy was the Assassino. After this it was changed.

5. First script in June 1985 chucky and the strap calls Batteries not includedThis moment culminates when Andy’s mother learns that Muneko was alive. name has changed bloody friend Because Steven Spielberg was producing a film with the same name and the ending was as we know it.

6. The Mantras You Use chucky Muneko is in Haitian Creole for the transfer of your soul from your human body. “Ade due Damballa. Give me strength, I beg you. For misericordia for my alma. Hasta el punto for my morte. According to this spell, Damballa is that (spirit) that is present in the Voodoo religion. The monstrous and primordial deity derives from the origins of African voodoo.According to popular belief, it is depicted in the form of a snake and moves slowly with grace, but always with dignity.

7. I have my own comic book series. Including the official adaptations of the first 3 films. It is also a 1991 series that recounts the events between Volumes 2 and 3, and an independent 4 issue miniseries (2007).

8. After Credits curse of Chucky (2013) Where Can You See a View chucky She encounters the boy who troubled her in the first films: Andy Barclay (played by the same actor, Alex Vincent).