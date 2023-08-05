Children and the sun: why is it important to protect them? | Family | Moms and dads

Pediatricians are calling a thousand golden days the time elapsed from the moment a child is conceived until the child reaches the age of two. A period that, according to scientific data, is crucial for the future development of the child. Similarly, the procedures that parents include in caring for their babies’ skin from solar radiation, especially in their first years of life, are presented as precautionary measures to avoid skin cancer in adulthood. because the skin has a memory. “Excessive sun exposure and repeated burns cause damage to cellular DNA in the affected areas and no longer effectively protect against UVA rays. The damage is greater in the first decades of life, which is a risk factor when it comes to developing skin cancer even after 20 or 30 years,” explains Dr. Miguel Sánchez Viera, Director of the Integrative Dermatology Institute (IDEI). .

The skin in the first years of a person’s life is not fully developed, so it does not protect effectively from sun damage. This is a thinner and more sensitive dermis, which is more affected by any external aggression, including sunlight. “The immune system and its ability to produce melanin (the skin pigment that gives it color and protects it from solar radiation) is not yet fully developed, making it more sensitive to ultraviolet radiation,” Sanchez continues.

Over time, around the age of three, the skin increases its ability to protect itself. However, “parents need to be especially careful, because at this stage, children are more “enjoying” games in the sun and long baths, unaware of the dangers of the sun,” the expert said. Adolescence is another key moment in the care of the dermis. “Although they may leave the house with sunscreen on, in many cases they don’t renew it properly, and in addition, they have a very strong association that they establish between beauty and tanning,” he adds.

The incidence of skin cancer has increased by 40% over the past four years, despite being one of the most preventable types of cancer. “1.7% of the European population is affected by this disease. In Spain, more than 78,000 new cases are diagnosed each year. This indicates that, if the current trend continues, it could become the second most common tumor in the world and the first in men, ahead of other tumors such as colon cancer or lung cancer,” says Dr. Elena Godoy, dermatologist of the Spanish Academy of Dermatology and Medicine. venereologist (AEDV) and head of coordinators of the Euromelanoma Campaign.

Risk factors that predispose to skin cancer include skin color, eye color, blonde hair, a family history of skin cancer, or diseases that affect the immune system. “All these elements cannot be changed because we cannot change our genes, but there is something we can do to prevent skin cancer, which is to avoid sunburn. For this reason, its inclusion in the child population is so important, ”says the dermatologist.

In this skin care work, especially in childhood, parents play a major role. The stage of greatest sensitivity of children to the effects of solar radiation is the period from birth to six months of age. “During this period, direct exposure to sunlight must be completely avoided. Topical photoprotectors and sunscreen are contraindicated at this stage. Any of them, even special ones for babies. They can only be used in exceptional cases, if for some reason it is impossible to avoid sun exposure,” says Dr. Pedro Viagno, pediatrician and member of the editorial committee of En Familia of the Spanish Association of Pediatricians (AEP).

Similarly, against exposure to solar radiation at an early age, it is recommended to wear long-sleeved clothing, hats or caps and keep them in the shade as long as possible. “Not forgetting that by the sea both the sand and the water itself reflect solar radiation and can burn indirectly. Although the radiation they receive is of a lower magnitude, it can cause sunburn on such sensitive skin,” says Dr. Pedro Viano.

The use of clothing to protect children from exposure to solar radiation is considered the best protection from the sun. Oscar Wong (Getty Images)

The use of clothing to protect children from exposure to solar radiation is considered the best protection from the sun. “Especially those whose fibers are more compact and have fewer pores compared to fibers with more open pores and allow more solar radiation to pass through. Better dark than light. Nowadays, there are very specific technical clothes that are especially useful for children, such as long-sleeved swimsuits or swimming trunks. The use of a hat is also shown, preferably with a wide brim to protect the neck and ears. And, of course, approved sunglasses,” says dermatologist Elena Godoy.

From the age of six months to two or three years, the use of sunscreens, the so-called physical screens or special mineral filters for children, is recommended. However, the use of adult sunscreens in these children is not recommended.

From the age of three, “combinations of physical and chemical filters can be used if they protect children, because they will have a lower risk of allergies,” says the dermatologist. Its application must be done 25 or 30 minutes in advance because these chemical filters must be absorbed to provide sun protection. In the same way, it is necessary that they be resistant to water, sweat and friction, because these children are very active, otherwise they will lose their protective ability. Therefore, it is necessary to renew the protection after each bath and apply it every two hours, especially if you swim constantly, play in the sand or roll on the grass.

It is also necessary to calculate that the exposure to sunlight does not coincide with the central hours of the day, from 12:00 to 16:00 (depending on the geographical area), when solar radiation is maximum. Finally, during this summer time, when many boys and girls spend several days in camps, whether urban or rural, it is especially important to be strict with the application of sunscreen. “Apply before class and often, every two to three hours. And use physical protection in front of our skin with clothing, caps, or hats to prevent solar radiation from reaching the skin,” recommends AEP pediatrician.

