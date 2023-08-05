Cerdena and Costa Azul are taking Le Vips to Ibiza

Until a few years ago, Ibiza was the quintessential VIP destination for nationally and internationally renowned celebrities. But the magical island has lost the privilege that more exotic destinations such as Sardinia, the French Blue Coast or even the Greek islands have stolen away. Large yachts that travel for several days in secluded bays of crystalline water are back in fashion. “Ibiza is reviving, but what is missing this year is great international character. Other years have always seen Hollywood actors and VIPs. At present, the level of such characters has dropped this year. Cerdena and Costa Azul know two of the greatest luxury destinations in the world”, explains Sandra AladroDirector of the prestigious GTRES agency, the only agency that can be deployed this summer in all areas of Spanish geography where celebrities are expected to visit during the summer.

One of the agencies that has the most international themes to sell has given up going to the islands this year and went alone to the Cadiana coast: «This year is the worst year in history. On average it will cost us around 30,000 Euros when we have covered the islands thoroughly. I know issues are being created, but they are not selling or perpetuating competition (a reference to sharing sales revenue between different agencies). This is worrying, like the worst-case scenario of the summer of the pandemic. Even internationally, with nothing being bought, the quality of the people in Ibiza has gone down a lot, sustained by Lagensia, one of the most competent people in the market.

But the lack of glamor on our shores is not the only factor that is also making the summer of 2023, of more heat and more drought, informative. «Es un verano al que les de momento, great story of the summer, great impactful news. Bertin Osborne seems to have inaugurated it with scandals, but has since fizzled out and the story is dead, now we all know what the outcome will be, it will be a priest. But there is always some plot or something interesting in the end. It’s still August 4, I don’t lose hope”, assured Aladro amid laughter.

For diego arrabal, one of the paparazzi veterans settled in Marbella and who has sold some of the best exclusives, the analysis is that “during some years it has been so exploited that there is no paparazzi anymore and upwards of 50 percent less paparazzi are found on the street And that’s what you saw. Some things are punctual, but you see things on the street. If there’s no report, there’s nothing”, he claims in favor of his field. In the case of jurisprudence and jurisprudence, people are threatened in the matter of honor and security so that justice can be done. “It is great and there is a need to protect the privacy of the individual, but it is against the interests of this market.” The more privacy is protected, the less you will be able to move.” There is also a lack of glamor on the Costa del Sol: «At Málaga airport, private planes no longer fit, good luck here, good restaurants There are no places already until September, but businessmen and millionaires are not sold to the press, we do not eat from these people.

For the director of GTRES, there is another factor that also plays against him: “Social networks make it so that when we get journalists or weekly publications, you are already tired of seeing personalities on the beach. For example For example, Victoria Federica looks like you don’t get off the boat, because all the icons you see on Instagram. Because I don’t know anything, this kind of journalism hurts a lot. Magic Johnson, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jack Nicholson, Bruce Willis, George Clooney or Kasiraghi If han dejado to see Cerdena this summer. “We had great material from them, but international themes are not sold here”, explained Legencia.

He thought that with the end of the historical ‘Salvame’, things would get better for him. «Ten en cuenta que de las cuatros Magazine de los Miercoles, Casi Tres Telecinco and ‘Salvame’ cherished, but not noticed. There are no new characters, no new pairings, no newsworthy things…”, he laments. Perhaps 2023 will be the first of many summers to come without doors.